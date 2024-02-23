Quick cold shot with snow to spread from Illinois to North Carolina

A sneaky dose of snow with cold air moving quickly from the Great Lakes to the southern Appalachians can make for slippery travel for the first part of the weekend, prior to much warmer conditions next week.

A quick-moving storm with snow will ride along a brief burst of cold air for the first part of the weekend from the Great Lakes region to the central and southern Appalachians, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

In most low-elevation areas from northern Illinois and Indiana to eastern Kentucky, road conditions will range from wet to slushy in spots. However, there will be some exceptions where the snow falls early in the day on Saturday and over the higher terrain in the central and southern Appalachians during the midday and afternoon on Saturday. In these colder areas, icy conditions can develop, and slippery travel is likely, with an inch or two of accumulation. Sudden low visibility can occur throughout the region as the snow moves through.

AccuWeather expert Joe Lundberg explains what a snow squall is and how it differs from a typical snowstorm.

Motorists venturing along Interstates 64, 77 and 81 in the higher terrain may encounter sudden, dangerous conditions on Saturday.

As the storm pushes east of the southern Appalachians later in the day, rain showers will occur with a bit of sleet and wet snow mixed in for portions of North Carolina and Virginia.

Farther to the north in the Northeast, spotty flurries and snow showers are in store, with most roads outside of the mountains likely to remain dry.

For much of the Northeast, Saturday will be 15-25 degrees colder than Friday. Factoring in gusty winds and dry air from northern Canada, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s at ties in the Interstate 95 corridor and the single digits to below zero over the northern Appalachians.

After a frigid night with a clearing sky and diminishing winds, temperatures will begin a steady day-to-day climb on Sunday, lasting through midweek.

