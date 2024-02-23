May-like temperatures to sweep across the Central US

A widespread swath of the US will face record highs as temperature rise to 30 degrees F above the historical average in some locations, resembling highs more typical of late April or early May.

Copied

People hoping for an early dose of spring are in luck. Early next week, a pattern shift will allow warm conditions to soar once again across the Plains, AccuWeather forecasters say.

"Springlike temperatures will be in store for much of the center of the country from the southern Plains to the Midwest," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Some cities will have high temperatures rising as much as 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit above typical late-February values by Monday and Tuesday.

Over the weekend, a zone of high pressure will be centered over the South Central and Midwestern states, promoting largely dry conditions and gradual warming. High temperatures will begin to rise once again by Sunday into the 60s and 70s as far north as Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Typically, late February daytime temperatures typically trend between the upper 30s and the lower 40s.

May-like temperatures in February

By Monday and Tuesday, the peak of the warmth will set in across the Plains. Widespread highs in the 60s and 70s are projected as far north as the Dakotas, southern Minnesota, Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin by early next week. Locations across Texas can return to the 80s and 90s as the warm conditions expand northward.

"High pressure centered over the Plains will shift off to the east early next week, allowing winds out of the south to transport warmer air across the center of the country," noted DaSilva.

This stunning video from the Canisteo Peninsula in Antarctica shows a stunning view of the sun causing a halo effect over the landscape on Jan. 18.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Numerous daily records will be in jeopardy from northern Texas to the northern tier of the country early next week. Des Moines, Iowa, is forecast to rise to a high around 70 F on Monday, which would challenge the longstanding daily record of 70 F set in 1896. The high in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, could also break the daily record of 66 F set in 1896.

DaSilva added that temperatures will rise to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average in some locations and resemble highs more typical of late April or early May. Residents longing for spring conditions to arrive may briefly get their wish.

Widespread swath of the US to face record highs

Additional towns and cities with records that could be challenged will include Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fargo, North Dakota; St. Cloud, Minnesota; and Dubuque, Iowa.

Earlier this past week, temperatures were on a steady upward track across much of the Plains as a similar pattern gripped the region. The upcoming push of warm weather will usher in even higher temperatures than the previous round of springlike warmth.

Forecasters warn that a dramatic temperature turnaround will occur for places like Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota, from Tuesday to Wednesday as a potent cold front tracks out of the Front Range into the Eastern states. Both locations are forecast to drop from the 50s and 60s on Tuesday to highs in the teens on Wednesday. That's between a 40- and 45-degree temperature drop for some spots.

"By midweek, we will see a temporary cooldown across the northern Plains and Midwest as a storm pushes across the region, but this will be short-lived as the warmth will come roaring back by the end of the month," DaSilva said.

There will be an uptick in storminess from early to midweek across the Plains, even a multiday threat of severe thunderstorms.

Warmer air pushes eastward

As the storm shifts across the country from the middle to late parts of the week, the warmer conditions will move into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. However, the transition will not be as dramatic as the Plains will experience next week.

Daytime highs will range in the upper 50s for many locations across Ohio and West Virginia into southern New England, roughly 5-15 F above the late-February averages.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.