Pattern flip to bring dramatic change to the West, leading to a big cooldown and even snow

A run of scorching hot weather will come to an end by next week across the West, as AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a big drop in temperature and even the potential for accumulating snow.

The weather pattern that’s been causing repeated rain in the Northeast will be changing for the fourth week of October, likely leading to snow for the Rockies and surrounding areas.

A shocking change in the weather is ahead for western United States as the recent record warmth will be replaced by much cooler conditions and even some early-season snow, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

The flip in the weather pattern, driven by a strong cold front, will end the heat wave that has brought record-smashing, triple-digit heat to parts of the Southwest and replace it with temperatures that are several degrees below historical averages. This will represent a downward swing of as much as 25 degrees in daytime high temperatures over the course of less than a week.

Some storminess accompanying the cooldown could even lead to the season's first widespread accumulating snow for parts of the interior, especially in the northern Rockies.

A couple more hot days in the Southwest

While relief is ahead, much of the region, especially the Southwest, will have to endure a few more very warm days, AccuWeather meteorologists say. For many, this means more record-challenging heat into the early part of the weekend.

In Phoenix, a run of days with high temperatures of at least 100 degrees is forecast to continue through Saturday. On Monday, the temperature peaked at 105 degrees, a new record for the date and the latest in the year the mercury reached this level. The daily record high on Friday of 103 set in 2003 is in jeopardy of falling.

For the playoff baseball games being played between Arizona and Philadelphia in Phoenix on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (if necessary), the roof will likely be closed at Chase Field due to the triple-digit temperatures outdoors.

The scorching heat will not be limited to just the deserts, as Downtown Los Angeles will push 90 degrees both Thursday and Friday, and the temperature in the Central Valley of California should reach well into the 80s and even lower 90s both days.

The cooldown will sweep from north to south into next week

The first signs of the big drop in temperature will arrive in the Northwest and Northern California as early Friday, before sweeping across the rest of the interior West and Southwest over the weekend and into next week, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Temperatures will start to come down on Friday as the high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere weakens," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr. "This will be most noticeable along the coast, due to the wind shifting to come in off the chilly ocean."

In Seattle, a new record high temperature of 71 was established on Wednesday, but by Friday, the mercury will top out around only 60, close to the historical average for late October. The change in San Francisco will be even more stark, as a cooler onshore flow will drop the temperature from near 90 on Wednesday and Thursday to near 70 by the end of the week.

"The cooling will be more substantial from Washington state down through California beginning Saturday," said Zehr. "This will occur as a new storm comes ashore, which can bring a few rain showers to the Northwest coast."

The drop in temperature will be delayed, but not denied, in the Southwest. In Las Vegas, near-record highs in the low to mid-90s through Saturday will be replaced by 80s on Sunday then 70s on Monday, according to the AccuWeather forecast. The historical average for this time of year in Sin City is around the 80-degree mark.

Later in the week, San Diego can experience the coolest day of the season thus far. For a few days next week, temperatures may not get above the mid- to upper 60s, representing the lowest high temperatures for the region since mid-June.

"Temperatures across Central and Southern California much of next week can run 5 to 10 degrees below historical averages," added Zehr.

Break out the shovels: first accumulating snow for some?

As is typically the case this time of year when a cool air mass sweeps across the West, AccuWeather meteorologists expect some snow to fall from Sunday into next week and even accumulate in some areas.

The threat of snow will mainly be confined to the higher elevations, but it is possible the High Plains of Montana and the hills in the western Dakotas could get some flakes, as well.

"The storm coming ashore may bring some snow to the highest elevations of the Oregon Cascades on Sunday," said Zehr. "By Monday, despite little moisture to work with, freezing levels will fall in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains below 8,000 feet, possibly leading to some snow."

Accumulations are expected to be a few inches at most in the California mountains, a mere drop in the bucket compared to what a typical snow season brings. Still, it will be noteworthy since it could be the biggest snow of the season thus far, potentially leading to some slippery roads to start the new week.

Additional waves of snow in the northern Rockies throughout next week could bring additional accumulations to the higher elevations.

On Monday, the mountains in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming could have a period of accumulating snow, including at Yellowstone National Park while the lower elevations will have a chilly rain.

Later in the week, around Wednesday and Thursday, a more widespread accumulating snow event can unfold and even impact some larger cities such as Billings, Great Falls and Helena, Montana. Where exactly and how much snow falls is uncertain at this point, but if snow were to fall and accumulate, it would be the first such event of this season.

The prospects of accumulating snow in Montana's biggest cities would represent a drastic change in the weather from this week, when temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80, close to record levels.

