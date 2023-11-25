Northeast weather to turn from wet to wintry this week

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

A coastal storm paralleling the Northeast Coast will not only bring wet weather that could slow travel for the end of the holiday weekend, but also bring in more cold and snow in the week ahead.

For some coastal locations, this bout of wet weather will be welcome following a very dry November.

The first two-thirds of the month of November was quite dry, with cities like New York City and Philadelphia reporting under 0.10 of an inch of rain, well below the historical average for this time of year. The dry stretch put portions of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland in a moderate drought.

However, stormy weather struck for the end of the month. November 21-22 turned especially wet with more than 2 inches of rain falling in just two days for Washington, D.C. up into New York City.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that another round of rain is coming for the mid-Atlantic coast up into New England, continuing the wet stretch before the calendar changes to December.

"This coastal storm is expected to douse the cities along Interstate 95 from eastern Virginia to Maine," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

The storm will begin strengthening off the coasts of the Maryland and Delaware beaches late on Sunday, before racing northeastward through Sunday night and early Monday. During this time, the heaviest rain will focus along the coasts of these states up to Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.

Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch are expected along the East Coast from Atlantic City, New Jersey to Portland, Maine, with some localized amounts of an inch or more from New York City to southeastern New England.

Farther north, enough cold air will be pulled southward from Canada to allow for snow to mix in with the rain across portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine late Sunday night into Monday, especially in the higher terrain.

A more widespread swath of 1-3" of snow is expected from the Adirondack Mountains of northern New York to northern New Brunswick in Canada. Over half a foot of snow is forecast for the highest terrain of New Hampshire to far northwestern Maine.

"For ski resorts across northern Vermont and northern Maine, this snow should bring an early season boost to their snow bases," explained Roys.

But not all of the impacts from the storm will be positive, as travel could be a major concern for those heading home or back to work after the holiday weekend.

"On Monday morning, motorists on and east of Interstate 91 are most at risk for delays and travel disruptions, including cities like Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston," warned Roys.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Behind the wet weather along the coast from this storm, more wintry conditions will follow right behind.

A southward dip in the jet stream is expected to allow cooler air to pool across the Great Lakes and Northeast through much of the week. Temperatures are forecast to dive into the teens for the interior Northeast, and into the 20s closer to the Atlantic Coast.

Gusty winds are forecast to make it feel even colder than the actual air temperatures, dropping AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures into the teens for the major cities, and even below zero for parts of the interior Northeast on Tuesday morning.

The cooler air rushing over the Great Lakes is expected to bring the first major lake-effect snow event of the season for parts of northeastern Ohio, northern and western Pennsylvania and New York. In the steadiest bands, some locales could see over a foot of snow early next week.

"Caution will be needed for those who live east of the Great Lakes with any lake-effect snow and snow squalls as conditions can quickly deteriorate to no visibility, making it hard to travel," said Roys.

AccuWeather Long-Range Forecasters say that, given this chilly and active pattern, residents across the Great Lakes and Northeast should be on alert for more opportunities for snow, especially through midweek.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.