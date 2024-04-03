Nor'easter to bury northern New England under 1-3 feet of wet snow

A strengthening nor'easter will unload heavy snow and create strong winds that may not only clog roads but also bring down trees and power lines in northern New England and upstate New York.

From the threat of coastal flooding in New York to more than a foot of snow falling in Maine, the latest storm system will pack a wallop in the Northeast this week.

A storm is still on track to deliver one of the heaviest snowfalls of the cold weather season for the northern portion of the northeastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. However, while the April nor'easter will have skiers jumping for joy, the storm will cause problems in a region that generally embraces snow.

A storm back on March 23 dropped a general 6-24 inches of snow from northern New York to Maine. Snowfall from the new storm, projected well in advance by AccuWeather meteorologists, could exceed those amounts in some cases.

An old storm responsible for heavy snow in Wisconsin will get new life and rebound as a strong nor'easter will unload anywhere from 6 inches to 36 inches of heavy wet snow from Maine to New Hampshire, Vermont and northern New York state into Friday.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall for the budding April nor'easter is a whopping 42 inches and is most likely to occur over the ridges and peaks of the Presidential Range, the Green Mountains and the Adirondacks.

However, heavy snow will also dip down to lower elevations with a significant amount of slush and snow on the roads in the region. At times, the snow may come down at a rate that exceeds 2 inches per hour and may be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

"The wet and clinging nature of the snow will weigh down trees and power lines," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Most wind gusts will range between 40 and 60 mph, with higher speeds along the slopes of the mountains in northern New England. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust is 80 mph.

As winds increase and trees strain under the pressure, large limbs will break, taking power lines with them, Lundberg explained. Power outages in the region may be extensive and long-lasting as it may be difficult for crews to get to all locations where trees and deep slushy snow block roads.

In much of the central Appalachians, all of the mid-Atlantic coast and the southern New England coast, temperatures will be too high to allow any accumulating snow from the storm. Drenching rain will cause its share of problems ranging from street and stream flooding to foiled outdoor plans.

In the hills and mountains from Massachusetts and Connecticut to the southern tier of New York, parts of northern and western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and as far south as West Virginia, snow will fall for a time and accumulate, mainly on non-paved surfaces. In these areas, the storm will result in a "higher-elevation snowfall." The same clinging nature of the snow may cause tree limbs to snap and trigger sporadic power outages, where lines come down.

The combination of strong winds and tides will result in flooding from the mid-Atlantic coast to eastern New England, AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

"Water will especially pile up along the western end of Long Island Sound around New York City and along much of the eastern coast of New England directly from the Atlantic Ocean where moderate coastal flooding or worse may occur," DeVore stated.

Blustery and cold conditions will follow the storm for several days. Frost may make an appearance in parts of the interior South at the end of the week when winds diminish.

