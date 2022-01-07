Mid-Atlantic, Northeast blasted with snow from fast-moving storm
The storm proved to be a travel nightmare for some, but for those who weren’t on the roads, it left behind an "insanely gorgeous” scene.
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 7, 2022 1:44 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 7, 2022 2:46 PM EST
Road crews in Landsdale, Pennsylvania, worked to clear roads, as a winter storm blasted the Northeast on Jan. 7.
Residents across parts of the Northeast woke up to over a foot of snow in some places on Friday morning after the first major snowstorm of the season zipped through the region.
The highest snowfall totals were reported in central and eastern Connecticut, northern Rhode Island and eastern Massachuttes. At 7:30 a.m. local time, Danielson, Connecticut, measured close to 13 inches of snow. Around 7 a.m. local time, New York's LaGuardia Airport picked up 8.4 inches of snow, while Boston Logan International Airport picked up just over 7 inches of snow. Before this snowstorm, Boston had had only 0.4 of an inch of snow all season, which was well below the city's seasonal average of 12.3 inches of snow by Jan. 6.
"This is so insanely gorgeous!" Scott Eddy said in a video he shared on Twitter showing New York City's Central Park looking like a winter wonderland. Residents of New York City can be seen walking around Central Park, taking photos and admiring the recent snowfall in the iconic Manhattan park, which is the city's official location for weather records. As of Friday morning, 5.5 inches of snow had been measured in Central Park.
People pose for a photo with a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
On the lower end of the snow totals, 1-2 inches of snow was recorded in Albany, New York. Matt Mackie shared a video on Twitter of a snow-dusted street in Albany.
Heavy snow bands with reports of 1-3 inches of snow falling per hour stretched from New Jersey to Massachusetts. This created a travel nightmare for motorists who took to the road during Friday morning's commute.
In parts of New England, travel conditions proved treacherous on area roadways. Susan Tran, an anchor for NBC Boston, shared a video on Twitter of poor visibility on snow-covered roadways in Boston.
A stretch of Interstate 90 near Newton, Massachusetts, was closed Friday morning after a bus crashed blocked multiple parts of the highway, according to MassDOT. The speed limit on the Mass Pike was reduced to 40 mph, according to NBC Boston.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed at least one fatality, a driver involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Freetown, about 45 miles south of Boston.
Traffic accidents were reported on Interstate 95 in Connecticut in Norwalk and Greenwich overnight and in the early morning hours on Friday after the snow started to blanket roadways. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Friday was a "good day to stay home," and urged drivers to use caution on the roadways if they had to be out.
Connecticut's Department of Transportation normally operates with 643 drivers, but because of COVID-19 call-outs and a shortage in drivers, the department was tackling the snowstorm with less than half of that number, WFSB reported.
Boston, Philadelphia and other cities and towns were also dealing with a shortage of plow drivers because of the pandemic.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday night as the storm approached. Murphy warned residents that reduced visibility and downed power lines could be two major safety concerns. Southern portions of the state were still buried under heavy snow from Monday's storm, including Atlantic City, which set a daily record with 13 inches of snow.
In Virginia, the department of transportation treated Interstate 95 with a brine solution on Thursday before the snow started falling. Part of the treated interstate included a section of the road that was shut down earlier in the week amid snowy conditions which left motorists stranded for over 24 hours.
In addition to creating havoc on highways and streets throughout the eastern United States, the winter storm made life difficult for air travelers.
More than 200 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy Airport, and at least 230 flights were canceled at Newark Liberty Airport because of weather conditions. According to FlightAware, more than 2,300 U.S. flights were canceled on Friday morning.
While schools in Boston canceled classes for the day and schools in Providence, Rhode Island, switched to distance learning, New York City kept the nation's largest public school system open, The Associated Press reported.
The winter storm closed COVID-19 testing sites in Connecticut and delayed the opening of some in New York City.
As the storm exited the region, AccuWeather forecasters are warning of an icing event on track to hit some of the same areas this weekend.
