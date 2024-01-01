Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast

Millions in the Northeast, including those along Interstate 95, could face their first major winter storm of the season this weekend. Travel conditions will deteriorate due to snow, ice and rain.

Many locations near the I-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic region could experience snowfall this weekend.

Millions in the Northeast could soon experience their first widespread significant winter storm of the season and maybe years. A storm from the Pacific will dip over the southern Plains, grab Gulf of Mexico moisture and tap into cold air upon reaching the mid-Atlantic and New England regions from Saturday to Sunday.

AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate major travel disruptions on the roads and at the airports from the storm in the Northeast due to a wide variety of precipitation on the way for this weekend. The anticipated timing of the storm may allow for good travel on Friday night and Saturday, as opposed to Sunday.

Property owners may want to brush the dust off their snow shovels and snow blowers and have ice-melting compounds ready. Highway departments and townships may also want to review their plan of action ahead of the storm.

For many locations near the Interstate 95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic region, it has been two winters since the last time there was an inch of snow. This storm could change that.

The last time there was an inch of snow from a single storm in New York City was on Feb. 13, 2022, or 685 days as of Dec. 31, 2023. For Philadelphia, the last time there was a snowstorm that brought at least an inch of snow was on Jan. 28-29, 2022, or a whopping 701 days, as of Dec. 31. Washington, D.C., has not picked up close to an inch of snow since Mar. 12, 2022, when 0.9 of an inch fell.

The lack of heavy snow over such a long period could have some motorists out of winter driving practice. As a saving grace for most commuters, this storm will focus on the weekend rather than the busy weekdays.

As the snow drought continues along much of the I-95 in the mid-Atlantic, snow has also been very lean across the central Appalachians, Great Lakes region and coastal New England. Many locations have received less than a third of their historical average snowfall, with some areas under 10% of the average.

Even in one of the snow capitals of the Northeast, Buffalo, New York, less than 6 inches of snow has fallen from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, compared to a historical average of 25.3 inches.

After unloading snow west of the Rockies to the mountains along the Pacific coast from Tuesday to Wednesday, the storm will produce a zone of heavy snow over the southern High Plains in parts of New Mexico, northwestern Texas, western Oklahoma, eastern Colorado and western Kansas from Thursday night to Friday.

Several inches of snow are likely to fall, with portions of the I-25, I-40 and I-70 corridors experiencing slow or difficult travel.

The snow zone may shrink or possibly disappear over the lower to middle portions of the Mississippi Valley from Friday night to Saturday. However, a fresh batch of cold air will drift from northern and central Canada this week and is forecast to hang out in northern New England and southeastern Canada this weekend. The cold air will be waiting for the storm to approach.

"The storm is expected to blossom across the Southern states to start the weekend, likely bringing along a swath of heavy rain and thunderstorms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said, adding, "At the same time, farther to the north over the Ohio Valley, the storm can expand northward into cold enough air for snow to fall."

The area of the snow is likely to expand rapidly once the storm's moisture reaches the central and southern Appalachians and parts of mid-Atlantic and southern New England on Saturday night. Motorists venturing along Interstates 64, 68, 70, 76, 79, 80 and 81 should expect travel conditions to quickly transition from dry to wet, slushy and snow-covered.

"During the day on Sunday, the final act of the storm has the potential to bring accumulating snow to much of the mid-Atlantic and New England," Buckingham said.

How much snow ends up falling along the I-95 zone from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will depend on the track and strength of the storm. Many storms that approach from the south in this manner tend to pull warm air in from the Atlantic Ocean, often leading to an abbreviated period of snow or wintry mix. Water temperatures in the nearby Atlantic are generally in the 40s F, so an east-to-northeast wind from the water will bring that milder ocean air inland. A more northerly wind during the storm could prevent the warming effect of the Atlantic.

"There is a chance that accumulating snow can fall all the way to the Atlantic coast from this storm in the Northeast, depending on if cold air holds its ground to the north and the storm takes a track slightly more to the southeast, rather than right along the coast," Buckingham said. In this case, winds would be more from the north and a wedge of cold air is more likely to remain in place.

Speaking of a wedge of cold air, these conditions could lead to ice over interior portions of the mid-Atlantic and central New England. Depending on whether mostly freezing rain occurs versus sleet, a buildup of ice may occur on trees and power lines in some locations.

If the storm keeps rolling along to the Northeast, rather than turning out to sea off the mid-Atlantic coast, road conditions are likely to deteriorate in New England and upstate New York, including the New York Thruway, the Massachusetts Turnpike and portions of I-89, I-91, I-93 and I-95 on Sunday and Sunday evening. However, a track that takes the storm off the mid-Atlantic coast and out to sea could result in little or no snow for the northern parts of New York state and New England.

"The most significant wintry effects from the storm will be limited to about 12 hours or so that straddle Saturday night to Sunday evening," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

This is because the storm should keep moving rather than stall and intensify. Storms that linger have the potential to bring a few feet of snow. However, because this storm is likely to keep moving, a general 6-12 inches is likely where snow falls with locally higher amounts. Where rain takes over quickly, little to no accumulation of snow is likely. A wintry mix or ice could limit snowfall accumulation to a few inches or less.

