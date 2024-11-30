Major lake-effect snow event disrupting travel around the Great Lakes

With feet of snow piling up east of the Great Lakes, travel disruptions will continue through the early week.

Major snowfall led to the shutdown of major highways in Pennsylvania and New York while vehicles were stuck on the roads.

The first significant lake-effect snow event is now underway across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, and AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn of several feet of snow remaining in the forecast.

Through the early week, the frigid flow of air over the warm surfaces of the Great Lakes will produce additional bands of snow along the southern and eastern shorelines, producing treacherous travel conditions across the region.

From Friday to Sunday, snowfall reports spanning from northeast Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania into far southwest New York have ranged from 12-24 inches to even exceeding 3 feet in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Cassadaga, New York. Numerous road closures occurred across portions of I-90 and I-86 in northwestern Pennsylvania for a time late Friday into Saturday.

While snow continued to pile up into the weekend, the Erie area recorded its maximum 24-hour snowfall total on Friday, with 22.6 inches observed.

"As snow squalls continue to impact portions of I-90 in northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and far southwestern New York into the early week, additional restrictions can occur," pointed out AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

Any travelers taking to the roads across the Great Lakes are urged to monitor the AccuWeather forecast and stay weather-aware for rapidly-changing conditions.

If motorists become stranded along the I-90 or I-81 corridors, they could quickly find themselves in a life-threatening situation. Frigid conditions and gusty winds could elevate the risk for hypothermia, while times of rapidly reduced visibility in snow squalls can raise the risk for multi-vehicle pileups.

Arctic air, blustery conditions to persist

The coldest air of the season so far will continue to plunge southward across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast into the first week of December. High temperatures are projected to range from the teens across North Dakota and northern Minnesota to the 30s Fahrenheit across southern Illinois, Kentucky into parts of West Virginia on Monday, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures even lower.

Making the chilly conditions worse, blustery winds have been blowing across the region over the weekend.

However, forecasters note that gusts can subside slightly heading into the first few days of the new workweek. Winds on Monday and Tuesday can range anywhere from 5-15 mph lower than this weekend, a noticeable difference in areas with subfreezing temperatures.

Early week pattern: Lake-effect machine will continue

On Monday, the brisk and snowy pattern will persist across the eastern and southern shores of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Snow showers, heavy at times, will continue to be the theme across the region and add to the running totals.

High temperatures on Tuesday will trend into the 20s and 30s F across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and New England.

The pattern of lake-effect snow showers is set to persist through Tuesday, forecasters say. However, a separate storm is progged to dive southward out of Canada and impact parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast from Tuesday to Thursday and bring an additional wave of snow.

