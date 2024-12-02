Canada storm with snow, Arctic blast to sweep across Midwest and Northeast

A blast of Arctic air will set off more lake-effect snow near the Great Lakes, but also trigger dangerous snow squalls and a freeze up well to the south and east from Tuesday night to Thursday in the Midwest and East.

Copied

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby was live on the AccuWeather Network from Copenhagen, New York, on Dec. 2, after lake-effect snow buried parts of the region.

A storm sweeping across southern Canada will unleash strong winds, snow showers and new rounds of lake-effect snow from Tuesday night to Thursday night across portions of the Midwest and Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists warn dangerous conditions may occur on some highways, even well away from the Great Lakes, with snow squalls, a flash freeze and frigid air.

The Canadian storm will travel from northern Alberta on Monday to the southern parts of Ontario and Quebec by midweek. Typically, when a storm tracks so far to the north, precipitation and impacts are limited in the United States.

However, the upcoming storm will not only strengthen but also grow in size and produce at least some snow shower activity as far south as parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, the southern Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic coast.

Another heavy, travel-snarling lake-effect event

The steadiest snow will track near the Canada border from northern Minnesota, northern Michigan and the northern parts of New York and New England. There will be a locally heavy lake-effect event that develops on the southwest-facing shorelines of the Great Lakes initially, including Buffalo and Watertown, New York, from Tuesday night to Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Thursday, winds will become more west to northwest, and the bands of heavy lake-effect snow will orientate to the southeastern shorelines throughout the Great Lakes from northern Wisconsin and Michigan to northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western and central New York.

Once again, just as during the Thanksgiving weekend, some roads near the Great Lakes may close due to the heavy rate of snow and near-zero visibility, even though the amount of snow may not reach the mountainous amounts this time. Blowing and drifting snow with this event may be significantly worse due to plunging temperatures and the snow becoming more dry and powdery in nature.

Gusts averaging 30-50 mph are in store over much of the Midwest on Wednesday, spreading to the Northeast on Thursday, with AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gusts of 65 mph most likely near the Great Lakes and over some of the ridges.

Risk of snow squalls, flash freezes and interstate highway pile-ups

The snowy dangers of the upcoming storm will be farther-reaching compared to the recent round of lake-effect snow, where impacts were primarily confined to areas closer to the Great Lakes. Snow showers and intense snow squalls can extend hundreds of miles away from the lakes, including highways near major cities.

Snow squalls are the winter cousins of summertime thunderstorms. They tend to be localized and can be exceptionally heavy and even repeat. Along with a sudden drop in visibility, snow squalls can bring a rapid thin coating of snow to a couple of inches that can bring traffic on the highways to an immediate standstill and a high risk of dangerous multiple-vehicle pile-ups.

A section of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 is shown in Detroit, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. Snow squalls and slippery roads led to a series of accidents that left at least three people dead and 20 injured on a mile-long stretch of southbound I-75. More than two dozen vehicles, including tractor-trailers, were involved in the pileups. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Compounding the issue, in this case, will be the potential for a rapid freeze-up where the snow squalls just wet the roads, and then the road freezes before it dries off by gusty winds. In another scenario, the snow squalls bring a thin coating that turns icy as vehicles compress the snow and briefly cause it to melt but then turn into a sheet of ice.

These conditions concern portions of central and southern Wisconsin, the northern parts of Illinois and Indiana, the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and a large part of Ohio, West Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania, as well as northern Maryland, northwestern Virginia, northern and northwestern and central New Jersey and much of New England.

In the Midwest, cities that could experience a quick snow squall with a rapid freeze-up include Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.

In the Northeast, conditions produced by the distant storm can bring a mix of rain and melting wet snow Wednesday night from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston. The risk of a ground-covering snow squall and quick freeze-up in the Northeast will be greatest in the Appalachians to the eastern Great Lakes.

Still, it can occur just northwest of Interstate 95 in the mid-Atlantic and throughout New England from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning. However, a snow shower that could briefly coat the ground and some roads is possible in the suburbs surrounding New York City on Thursday as well.

From Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., a heavy snow shower is most likely to just make roads wet but still can quickly reduce visibility on Thursday.

While gusty winds right after the snow showers and snow squalls will tend to dry off roads and sidewalks rather fast, some may not dry completely before temperatures plunge below freezing.

Arctic air to hit fast and hard, even in the Southeast states

Even though the main thrust of the Arctic air will be directed at the Midwest, it will get cold enough in the Southeast with a penetrating breeze to be of concern for pipes bursting in poorly insulated areas of homes and businesses.

On Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the 20s in Atlanta, Charlotte; North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; and Columbia, South Carolina; for example. This is 10-15 degrees below the historical average for early December.

People who have not yet made winter preparations for insulating and vulnerable outdoor garden operations in the interior Southeast and along the mid-Atlantic coast should do so as soon as possible to avoid damage from the quick upcoming cold blast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.