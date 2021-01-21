Lack of Great Lakes ice coverage to lead to more lake-effect snow through rest of winter
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 22, 2021 7:08 AM EST
Temperatures in Graceville, Minnesota, were low enough to freeze this soap bubble and transform it into a “snow globe” with crystals forming in the bubble at sunset on Jan. 19.
Even though it has been typically cold, temperatures have been much higher than average in the Great Lakes so far this winter. This has prevented a normal occurrence from taking place on the water.
"This winter has been warmer than average and with the lack of cold air over the Great Lakes, ice on all of the Great Lakes has been lacking this season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Since daytime highs are normally near to below freezing and nighttime lows usually well below freezing (32 degrees F) around the Great Lakes this time of year, ice builds quickly this time of year. However, since many locations have had multiple days above freezing and even some nights above 32 degrees, the ice has not had a chance to form. Although there have been occasional intrusions of colder air, most have not lasted very long. Besides the ice not forming, that have been other effects.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"When Arctic air arrives by late January, the ice acts as a lid keeping moisture from escaping the lake surface and this can lead to a downturn in lake-effect snow events downwind," Benz said. "The reduction in open water also reduces the fetch, that is distance over open water, and that also reduces the amount of moisture that escapes into the atmosphere," he added.
With so much open water and so little in the way of ice in the late fall, lake-effect snow is common. In most years, the threat for lake-effect snow is minimal by this time in the winter, but that has not the case this year, as evidenced by heavy snow that fell earlier this week.
"This year with the lack of ice, there is nothing to hold back lake moisture from escaping into the atmosphere when Arctic air plunges southward. This means that heavy snow events that you would normally find early in the season are still occurring this time of year with lack of ice coverage," Benz added.
Ice coverage as of Jan. 20 has been low the last three years, but this year stands out. In 2019, 18.5% of the Great Lakes was covered with ice. Last year, that number was 11.3%. In 2021, only 3.9% of the Great Lakes is ice-covered.
Lake Erie typically freezes first because it is the shallowest of the lakes. Even though this is the coldest part of the winter when ice should be rapidly increasing in coverage, only 3% of the lake has ice on it. While ice was low two years ago, nearly a third of Lake Erie was frozen. Amazingly, the ice coverage was even lower on this date last year, at just 1.8%.
On the other four Great Lakes, ice coverage as of Jan. 20, 2021, is lower than in 2019 or 2020.
With the rest of January and all of February to go, ice coverage will increase. On the other hand, with more than a third of the winter already over, it is very unlikely that the Great Lakes will freeze over entirely, which has happened in some years. Therefore, lake-effect snow will continue to be a possibility for the rest of the winter and possibly even into early spring.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Lack of Great Lakes ice coverage to lead to more lake-effect snow through rest of winter
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 22, 2021 7:08 AM EST
Temperatures in Graceville, Minnesota, were low enough to freeze this soap bubble and transform it into a “snow globe” with crystals forming in the bubble at sunset on Jan. 19.
Even though it has been typically cold, temperatures have been much higher than average in the Great Lakes so far this winter. This has prevented a normal occurrence from taking place on the water.
"This winter has been warmer than average and with the lack of cold air over the Great Lakes, ice on all of the Great Lakes has been lacking this season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Since daytime highs are normally near to below freezing and nighttime lows usually well below freezing (32 degrees F) around the Great Lakes this time of year, ice builds quickly this time of year. However, since many locations have had multiple days above freezing and even some nights above 32 degrees, the ice has not had a chance to form. Although there have been occasional intrusions of colder air, most have not lasted very long. Besides the ice not forming, that have been other effects.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"When Arctic air arrives by late January, the ice acts as a lid keeping moisture from escaping the lake surface and this can lead to a downturn in lake-effect snow events downwind," Benz said. "The reduction in open water also reduces the fetch, that is distance over open water, and that also reduces the amount of moisture that escapes into the atmosphere," he added.
With so much open water and so little in the way of ice in the late fall, lake-effect snow is common. In most years, the threat for lake-effect snow is minimal by this time in the winter, but that has not the case this year, as evidenced by heavy snow that fell earlier this week.
"This year with the lack of ice, there is nothing to hold back lake moisture from escaping into the atmosphere when Arctic air plunges southward. This means that heavy snow events that you would normally find early in the season are still occurring this time of year with lack of ice coverage," Benz added.
Ice coverage as of Jan. 20 has been low the last three years, but this year stands out. In 2019, 18.5% of the Great Lakes was covered with ice. Last year, that number was 11.3%. In 2021, only 3.9% of the Great Lakes is ice-covered.
Lake Erie typically freezes first because it is the shallowest of the lakes. Even though this is the coldest part of the winter when ice should be rapidly increasing in coverage, only 3% of the lake has ice on it. While ice was low two years ago, nearly a third of Lake Erie was frozen. Amazingly, the ice coverage was even lower on this date last year, at just 1.8%.
On the other four Great Lakes, ice coverage as of Jan. 20, 2021, is lower than in 2019 or 2020.
With the rest of January and all of February to go, ice coverage will increase. On the other hand, with more than a third of the winter already over, it is very unlikely that the Great Lakes will freeze over entirely, which has happened in some years. Therefore, lake-effect snow will continue to be a possibility for the rest of the winter and possibly even into early spring.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo