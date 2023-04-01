January-like cold to spill across West during 1st week of April

Temperatures will plunge to near-record levels across the West as a burst of cold air grips the region. For some, the winterlike chill will be accompanied by a plowable snow.

Residents across the Western states may be double-checking their calendars early in the new week as a burst of cold air sends temperatures tumbling to potentially record low levels. AccuWeather meteorologists say for some across the interior, the shivering will be accompanied by heavy snow.

After a relentless barrage of storms in California over the past few months, the past week has featured quieter weather across The Golden State. The upcoming pattern will bring additional snow to the Sierra Nevada, as well as unusually cold air to the state, but spare the region from the heavy rain and destructive winds that made regular appearances during the winter.

A southward plunge of the jet stream will send cold air southward across the West as the first week of April begins. Temperatures can dip 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average, more on par with the middle of winter than the start of April.

Places such as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle are forecast to remain in the 40s F Sunday to Tuesday when highs in the 50s are more commonplace at this point in the year. Similar temperature differences compared to the historical average are expected in Boise, Idaho.

In Salt Lake City, where temperatures are typically near 60 at this point in the year, highs will remain in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

The chilly air will spill as far southward as California and portions of the Desert Southwest, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

"Fans headed to baseball games Monday evening in Los Angeles and San Diego will experience unusually cool and breezy conditions for Southern California in early April," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

"While fans may normally expect temperatures in the 60s with clear skies and light winds for these games, they will instead need to prepare for breezy and cold conditions that will make it feel more like a chilly January evening," he added.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can dip into the 40s for both games, requiring fans to bring some extra layers of clothing to remain comfortable while in the stands.

Temperatures may dip low enough to challenge record levels across the interior West, both during the daytime and nighttime hours.

The chill will even extend into the warmer deserts, with places such as Phoenix expected to have a high temperature in the middle 60s on Monday when the lower 80s are the historical average during the first part of the month.

Heavy snow on the way for some

AccuWeather meteorologists say a new storm will form along the leading edge of the cold push across the West. Eventually, this storm is expected to gain significant strength over the nation's midsection and unleash another blizzard and potential severe weather outbreak.

During its early life span, the storm is forecast to drop heavy snow across the interior West, including Salt Lake City and Cheyenne, Wyoming, early in the week. In both cities, enough snow to disrupt daily routines and travel is expected.

In the highest terrain of the Wasatch Range and central Rockies, as well as portions of eastern Wyoming, snowfall totals are expected to be measured in feet with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 45 inches.

The Alta Ski Area southeast of Salt Lake City surpassed the 800-inch mark for the season at the end of March, and the upcoming storm will unload another hefty helping of powder to the resort and others across the region.

The Sierra Nevada can get another round of snow with this storm, with most of the fresh powder falling during Sunday night and Monday morning. Donner Pass may receive around half a foot of snow or more during this timeframe.

Given the magnitude of the cold push, snowflakes could even fly at some lower elevations across the Northwest late this weekend into early next week, but little in the way of accumulation is expected.

Chilly air with lingering snow showers and flurries can last into the middle of the week across the interior West, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a gradual rebound in temperatures can be expected during the latter part of the week and next weekend.

