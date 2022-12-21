Ice storm to snarl travel in Seattle, Portland before Christmas

AccuWeather forecasters say atmospheric conditions may come together to deliver a significant ice storm to the Northwest ahead of the holiday weekend.

More stormy weather is expected for the Pacific Northwest into the Christmas weekend, making for dangerous travel across the region for the second time in a week.

Precipitation will spread over the region, from west to east into Thursday evening. With temperatures already below freezing on Thursday morning, a wintry mix is expected across much of the area, even in the lower elevations. This time, instead of just snow being in the forecast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn of dangerous ice.

In Portland, Oregon, any snow that falls is expected to be minimal before it quickly changes to freezing rain. By Thursday night, Seattle is also forecast to have snow change to freezing rain.

"Once the wintry mix starts, a buildup of ice may continue through Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said of major cities west of the Cascades.

Olympia and Vancouver are two locations in Washington where the ice accumulation could be significant. Farther south, Astoria, Salem and Portland are just a few of the cities in Oregon where forecasters are most concerned about ice accumulation.

East of Portland, along Interstate 84, precipitation may start as snow, before changing over to ice, prolonging the risk of slowed travel.

The accumulation of ice will make roads treacherous, and with holiday travel in full swing, more people than normal will be on the roads. Road conditions could become extremely difficult and dangerous given the prolonged period of ice.

"The ice could delay the expected arrival of holiday packages," cautioned Larson.

In addition to the ice, winds are expected to increase as well. The buildup of ice combined with the strong winds will raise the risk of power outages. This could even create issues for those who decide not to travel, as some homes may not have heat if the electricity is not working.

Warmer air will gradually work into the Northwest later on Friday to cause freezing rain to transition to plain rain in coastal locations. However, the ice will not instantly melt when the temperature rises above freezing. Furthermore, when the ice does begin to melt, there will be a risk of ice falling from tall buildings in cities.

Temperatures will shift from the upper 20s F on Friday in Portland to the middle 40s on Saturday and eventually the upper 40s on Christmas Day. High temperatures in Seattle will reach only the middle 20s on Thursday, before gradually trending into the upper 30s on Friday and the upper 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.

Farther inland, the cold air will be slower to erode, allowing freezing rain to continue into Friday night, forecasters say. The highest likelihood of freezing rain on Friday night will be in the Columbia River Gorge to the east of Portland.

Cold air at ground level is expected to become trapped in the gorge. This will allow rain to continue to freeze on contact as it falls through Friday night and even into Saturday. Temperatures throughout the region should finally rise above freezing by Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain in parts of the area on Christmas Eve could lead to localized flooding, especially if any storm drains are clogged with ice. Any lingering ice will melt over the weekend as rain is forecast to continue in the Northwest on Sunday and Monday then extend southward into California by Tuesday.

This is the second round of adverse weather conditions the region has already dealt with this week. On Tuesday, heavy snow spread across the Northwest as well as across the border in Canada, where travel chaos occurred at the airport in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was busy keeping up with the snow on Tuesday, particularly in the mountains. The agency said a stretch of Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions Tuesday due to multiple vehicle spinouts and snowy conditions. By Wednesday morning, I-90 eastbound had been reopened, and avalanche control had been completed, WSDOT said.

One of our crew working Stevens Pass called to remind folks to clear their windshield and take it slow. It's snowing hard and visibility is low. If you can, be sure to top off the wiper fluid before your trip, drive with headlights on, and give plenty of room to the car ahead. pic.twitter.com/c7m62cRYEU — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 20, 2022

In Seattle, rain changed to snow before noon on Tuesday, and 0.6 of an inch of snow had accumulated by the end of the day. An additional 0.3 of an inch fell on Wednesday, and a high temperature of just 30 degrees Fahrenheit was 16 degrees below normal for Dec. 21.

