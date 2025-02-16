February frenzy of winter storms to end with a major snowstorm in the mid-Atlantic this week

One last storm in the relentless storm train will spread a plowable snow from the Rockies to the East Coast this week, with a growing potential for major accumulations and icing in the mid-Atlantic midweek.

Copied

From Virginia to California, people all over the country got a chance to have fun in the snow in the second week of February.

The two-week blitz of wintry weather across the central and eastern United States will finally come to an end this week, say AccuWeather meteorologists, but not until millions in the East are cleaning up snow from a major winter storm.

That storm, which was moving ashore in the West on Sunday, and will spread disruptive wintry weather first across the nation's midsection early this workweek, may end up being the biggest snowstorm of the season for parts of the mid-Atlantic, with locally over a foot of snow possible.

"The brewing snowstorm will have two key pieces associated with it, "AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathon Porter said. "Those being a fresh injection of Arctic air and the fact that it will be the caboose in the long train of February storms as the last storm in a series is often the strongest."

First up for impacts will be the Rockies, Plains and Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that cities such as Denver, Kansas City and St. Louis, no stranger to wintry weather so far this season, will be among the first to experience accumulating snow this week from the storm.

The snow will arrive amid a fresh blast of Arctic air, which will drop the mercury well below freezing, allowing snow to accumulate as far south as Oklahoma and Arkansas. In a portion of the region, the mercury will fall well below zero, making for a fluffy, powdery snow.

"The eastward and southward expansion of the cold early next week sets the stage for the next storm in the pipeline, one that will spread snow across portions of Nebraska, Kansas and northern Oklahoma into Missouri Monday night and Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

Portions of the Interstate 25, 35, 44, 55, 70 and 80 corridors will have to deal with travel delays through the early part of the week from the snow, and the potential for some ice to mix in, with impacts to flights expected at major airports such as Chicago-O'Hare, St. Louis-Lambert and Oklahoma City-Will Rogers. There can also be ripple effects across the nationwide air travel system, far away from where precipitation will fall.

"There appears to be two main areas where there is the potential for 6 or more inches of snow to fall," Porter said. "One area is in portions of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri due to the dry and powdery nature of the snow."

The other will be in the East later in the week.

Major cities in the East on alert for a heavy snowstorm midweek

Just days after the last dose of snow and ice, as well as flooding rains and thunderstorms, the East, especially the mid-Atlantic, will be next up for potential major impacts from Wednesday into Thursday, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

With colder air in place and the storm taking a track farther to the south, snow will reach much farther south than the last two storms, even into the Carolinas, which was experiencing 60-degree weather and thunderstorms to close out the weekend.

"Richmond, Virginia, to Washington D.C., may experience their largest snow of the winter thus far with a swath of 6-12 inches of snow, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 25 inches, expected across the mid-Atlantic," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman.

The biggest storm of the season thus far in this region came through on Jan. 5-6, dropping 7.2 inches in the nation's capital, and a half-foot in Richmond. There is a decent chance the storm this week could eclipse those lofty numbers.

When the heaviest snow falls could also prove unfortunate for midweek commuters.

"The timing of the snow in parts of the Interstate 95 corridor on Wednesday afternoon may be particularly challenging," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. "Snow arriving in the afternoon in places like Washington and Baltimore could lead to rapidly deteriorating travel conditions going into the afternoon and evening commute."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

While AccuWeather's forecast snow map takes into account the potential for the storm to shift some, there is a risk of heavier snow making it farther north into places like Philadelphia, New York and Boston, where lighter amounts of just a few inches were being forecast.

"Snowfall accumulations in the Northeast, especially in New England, will be heavily dependent on the track of the storm," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer. "A sharper turn up the coast on Thursday could lead to noticeably higher amounts for places as far north as Boston, Providence, Rhode Island, and even Portland, Maine."

There will not just be snow, but also the potential for a problematic amount of ice near and to the south of the storm track.

"In addition to the snow, freezing rain is expected to be another hazard from this storm," said Travis. "Portions of southern Virginia and North Carolina, including Raleigh and Charlotte, are expected to experiencing icing late Wednesday through Wednesday night."

An ice buildup of at least 0.25 of an inch in this area can lead to long-lasting power outages and nearly impossible travel conditions for a time, both by road and air.

Integrated Deicing Services deices a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

As residents head back out once again to clean up the snow and chip away at the ice from yet another storm, they may be relieved to know this stormy pattern appears that it will break later this week.

"Following this storm, it appears most in the East will finally get a break from the unrelenting parade of winter storms," added Travis. "However, cold air is expected to linger behind this storm across the Ohio Valley and Northeast at least through [next] weekend."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.