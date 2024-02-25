Double header of storms in the West this week

Two strong storms will advance across the western US throughout the upcoming week, bringing rounds of rain, damaging winds and potentially the biggest thump of snow to the Sierra's so far this season.

Copied

A Bear Valley, California, resident said the area received up to 159 inches of snow as of Feb. 20, with more snow heading their way. Here’s how locals in the area have been going about their days.

This upcoming week, an active pattern is setting up once again across the Northwest U.S. with two primary storms expected to sweep across the region. AccuWeather meteorologists are highlighting the risk for wintry conditions to mix down to nearly sea level during the first half of the week, impacting portions of the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, landscapes.

Early week storm to rapidly lower snow levels

Through Monday night, the first of the two storms will track southeastward from southwestern Canada into the North Central states, swinging a potent cold front from Washington and Oregon into the Rocky Mountains. As this frontal boundary crosses the western states from north to south, cooler air will spill into the region and usher in wintry conditions.

Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Cascades and northern Rockies through Monday night. Then as the front progresses into the Four Corners region into Tuesday, snow will expand to the Colorado Rockies and higher terrain of northern New Mexico. Even the higher elevations of northeastern Arizona will be at risk for a bit of accumulating snow early this week.

Snow levels are projected to drop to pass height by late Sunday, including Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Pass. Snowfall totals can range from 1-2 feet across the higher elevations of the Washington and Oregon Cascades from Sunday to Tuesday night. Travel will become difficult across the mountains early this week as snow levels rapidly fall and heavy snow spreads across the region.

Across the lower elevations, forecasters highlight that rain and snow can mix in as snow levels drop closer to sea level. In Seattle, the best chance for a slushy mixture will be during the overnight periods from Sunday night to Monday night; however, a few wet snowflakes can mix in during the morning hours on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Overnight temperatures are projected to fall below freezing in Seattle Monday night, which will be the first time so far this February. In Portland, Oregon, precipitation will come in the form of rain through at least Monday, but can change over to a mixture of rain and snow from Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

In addition to the wintry aspect of the early week storm, winds will also wreak havoc from Washington, Idaho and Montana to New Mexico and northwest Texas as the front advances southward. Blowing snow will be likely across the exposed higher terrain with gusts as high as 40 mph possible west of the Cascades, which can dramatically impact visibility for any travelers in the area.

Higher gusts up to 50 mph can occur along the peaks of the Cascades into the northern Rockies from Sunday evening to Monday evening. By Monday night, winds are expected to ease across Washington, Oregon and interior Northwest regions.

Next storm on the horizon

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, the second storm will begin to spread moisture into coastal Washington and Oregon. Rainfall rates along the coast and in upslope regions can trend higher than earlier in the week, with 24-hour totals potentially ranging upwards from 1.50-2.00 inches between Wednesday and Thursday, elevating the risk for flash flooding.

"The storm that arrives Tuesday night in the Northwest will be more prolonged than the early week storm, as it is expected to linger into the weekend," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The storm will slowly progress southward along the West Coast states from Wednesday to Saturday, ushering in a cooler air mass from Washington to Central California.

"The storm along the West Coast later this week will feature a much stronger dip in the polar jet stream which will allow for cold air from the Gulf of Alaska to dump into the region over the weekend. This is expected to yield an event with generally lower freezing levels, and its largely due to the dip in the polar jet stream," added AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

As snow levels rise around midweek for locations like Seattle, there will be less of a chance for snowflakes in the lower elevations. By Friday night; however, temperatures are projected to drop below freezing once again for the Emerald City, bringing back the risk for wintry weather.

Biggest dump of snow to the Sierra this season could be on the way

Farther south into Northwest California, rain will arrive during the day on Wednesday. Snow will begin to spread across the Klamath Mountain range and northern portions of the Sierra range by Wednesday night.

This event will have the capacity to spread feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada from late Wednesday to Sunday morning, paired with gusty winds.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Compared to the seasonal average of 216 inches, the Sierra Nevada range is currently pacing at 58% of the historical average snowfall so far this season. Forecasters say that Sierra snowfall expected during the second half of this week could be the biggest dump of snow of the season so far and could help to 'catch up' the lagging snow totals this winter.

"Snow levels will start near to slightly below pass level in the Sierra and can fall well below pass level by this weekend. Even in the coastal mountains around the Bay Area in California, snow levels could fall low enough for snow in these areas by Saturday," explained Bauer.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.