Dangers to linger well after massive blizzard exits the Sierra Nevada

Snow drifts of "astronomical" size can cut off mountain communities and heighten the risk of roof collapses in the days following the region's largest storm of the season, AccuWeather experts warn.

From the Cascades to the Sierra Nevada, intense snow and powerful winds pummeled high elevations at the start of March.

The beginning of March came in like a lion across Northern and Central California, with communities reeling from the effects of the season's largest snowstorm to date. Even after the last snowflake falls in the high terrain, AccuWeather experts warn of lingering hazards in the days and weeks to come.

"The snow drifts are just going to be astronomical," AccuWeather's California Expert Ken Clark said before the storm unleashed feet of snow, snarled travel and stranded motorists in life-threatening conditions over Interstate 80's Donner Pass late Friday into Saturday.

A vehicle being pulled out of heavy snow at Donner Pass. (Courtesy: Brandon/Clement/Wx Chasing)

"People that live in the Sierra, and there are quite a few people that live there or are vacationing there, are not going to be able to get out for some time to come," Clark said.

Snow, gusty winds to linger through Sunday

The heaviest precipitation will move across the Sierra Nevada through Sunday morning before tapering to snow showers. By the time the last snowflake falls, a total of 6-10 feet is expected to bury the highest peaks, including Donner Pass, California. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is an astounding 15 feet or 180 inches.

The storm, which produced wind gusts above 160 mph in the mountains Friday night, will continue to generate windy weather that will result in blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts are expected to be lower than during the peak of the storm, but can still approach 100 mph in the highest terrain into Sunday.

Snow totals from the storm spanning Thursday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 3. (AccuWeather)

AccuWeather experts believe this single storm can wipe out the current Sierra snowfall deficit this season and could rank with some of the biggest that the region has ever experienced in modern times. A storm in January 1952 dropped a whopping 154 inches of snow at Donner Pass, with snow drifts piling up more than 3 stories high, according to the Truckee-Donner Historical Society.

As of Friday, March 1, snow water equivalent levels across California were pacing at 84% of the historical average, according to the California Department of Water Resources. This is a 4% increase from the day prior, and AccuWeather experts say this percentage will only continue to climb due to the heavy snow continuing this weekend.

"The snowpack that builds into the early spring over the Sierra Nevada is the lifeline for much of California's water supply through the year. The gradual melting snow later in the spring and summer keeps the streams flowing and tops off lakes and reservoirs," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Storm early in the week to focus snow in Northern California

AccuWeather forecasters are tracking another push of moisture that is expected to bring areas of rain and high-elevation snow to northern parts of the state Monday through Tuesday.

Additional snow can total a foot or more across the mountains of Northern California. Donner Pass is in for another round of accumulating snow and slippery travel, but in general, moisture will not spread as far south across the Sierra Nevada when compared to this weekend.

Around the middle of the week, this storm will drop into Central and Southern California but will not have as much moisture associated with it, resulting in lighter rain and mountain snow, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco.

The region will likely string together consecutive days of dry weather during the latter half of next week as snow removal operations continue in the hardest-hit areas.

Mammoth-size snow drifts to cut off communities, heighten the risk of structural failure

In the days following the season's largest storm, residents and property owners will need to remain wary of the lingering dangers of the heavy snow accumulation.

"Effects from this storm can linger many days after the snow ends. Power outages as a result of the heavy snow and high winds can take multiple days and even longer in isolated areas to get resolved," Danco said.

Those in backwood locations will need a safe means of heat and plenty of food, as roadways leading to these areas could be clogged with snow for days.

Children play on the snow off Donner Pass Road on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Experts warn that chimneys and exhaust from furnaces will need to be kept open to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Individuals are urged to remove snow from roofs as safely and quickly as possible as the weight of several feet of snow can result in structural collapse," Danco said.

