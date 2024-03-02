Monster storm shuts down 100-mile stretch of I-80 in California amid blizzard conditions, damaging winds

Hundreds of motorists were stranded for hours amid a monster storm in California. Authorities shut down 100 miles of Interstate-80 on March 1 as the biggest snowstorm of the season hammered Sierra Nevada.

Copied

Motorists from Donner Pass, to Truckee, to Soda Springs, California, were trapped from a blizzard on March 1. Heavy snow and whiteout conditions were seen throughout the areas.

California authorities shut down 100 miles of Interstate 80 on Friday as the biggest storm of winter threatens to bury part of the Sierra Nevada with over 100 inches of snow. Residents were urged to take shelter and stay off roads as blizzard conditions and damaging winds moved in.

"AAANNNDD WE’RE CLOSED!!" " the California Highway Patrol posted on X Friday evening. "I-80 westbound traffic is being turned at the Nevada State line and eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Drum Forebay due to spin-outs, high winds, and low visibility. No estimated time of reopening the freeway."

A blizzard warning is in effect in the Sierras through Sunday. California Highway Patrol said conditions deteriorated over Donner Summit causing a traffic mess and added a warning on X, "We are expecting these conditions throughout the weekend and travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED."

Biggest storm of season brings travel to a standstill in Sierra Nevada

Troopers and other authorities responded to dozens of collisions on I-80 Friday, including cars sliding into snow banks or getting stuck. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

"The snow will fall at the rate of 4 inches per hour at times, while 60- to 75-mph winds will create a dangerous blizzard with mountainous snowdrifts," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust for the ridges and peaks of the Sierra Nevada is 90 mph.

Yosemite National Park also announced it would be closed through Sunday and asked visitors to leave. Students in Lake Tahoe got a snow day as all schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District closed Friday.

"I'm mainly worried about the wind. It's not the snow. It's the wind," Truckee resident Spencer Larson told KGO ABC7 News as the snow started to fly Friday.

"I saw a big rig yesterday that was totally flipped over. It was gnarly," said Dayna Eder of Reno.

From the Cascades to the Sierra Nevada, intense snow and powerful winds pummeled high elevations at the start of March.

More than a dozen ski resorts in the region have closed, including Palisades Tahoe.

"Last night, we received 17 inches of snow. There's been 145-mph wind gusts. So we are closed today. The Palisade side as well as the Alpine side is closed for the day," said Patrick Lacey, spokesperson for Palisades Tahoe said Friday, adding that the avalanche risk is a major concern. We will booming the mountain today, tomorrow and even Sunday."

“High to extreme avalanche danger” is expected in the backcountry through Sunday evening throughout the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

"This is great for the Sierra, ski resort, mountain operators," Kevin Cooper of California Mountain Resort Company told ABC7 News. "In the last 30 years, I have not heard of 120 inches blizzard warning. So we could set some records in the short term," said Cooper.

Palisades Tahoe said it hoped to reopen some of the Palisades slopes at the lowest elevation on Saturday but would close all chairlifts for the second day at neighboring Alpine Meadows due to forecasts of “heavy snow and winds over 100 mph."

“We have had essential personnel on-hill all day, performing control work, maintaining access roads, and digging out chairlifts, but based on current conditions, if we are able to open at all, there will be significant delays,” Palisades Tahoe said Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

12” on the upper mountain, 11” at the Alpine base, and 9” in the Palisades base as of 5am. It is still snowing everywhere and tonight’s conditions are expected to be intense. pic.twitter.com/9zLiK7rDY1 — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) March 1, 2024

As of Saturday morning, 40,000 households and businesses were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, with most of those in Sierra County.

tornado took shape in Madera County, California, on March 1. A portable classroom at an elementary school was damaged, though no students were injured.

A tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Madera County, California, the National Weather Service confirmed. It caused some damage to an elementary school, said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Hanford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.