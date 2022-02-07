Couple and dog rescued after being snowed in for nearly 2 months
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 8, 2022 11:20 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 8, 2022 11:20 AM EST
Northern California deputies air-lifted a pair of people and a dog from a cabin in Sierra County on Feb. 1, after they had been stuck there since early December.
After nearly two months of being snowed in their California cabin, which is tucked away in the wilderness of the Golden State, a couple and their dog were finally rescued by California authorities on Feb. 1.
The couple became trapped in their cabin on Dec. 6 after heavy snowfall and fallen trees made it impossible for them to drive out. However, the situation did not turn truly dire until they began running out of supplies.
With nearby roads impassable, the California Highway Patrol deployed one of its helicopters to make the rescue. The helicopter crew caught a good look at the snowed-in cabin, which looked like it was in the middle of a winter wonderland with snow piled high against the side of the structures in the area.
The cabin was spotted by a helicopter, amid a dramatic rescue operation conducted in high winds on Feb.1, 2021. (Facebook / California Highway Patrol - Valley Divisions Air Operations)
Thankfully, the rescuers managed to land a helicopter and save the duo and a dog despite strong winds in the area, according to NBC News. The harrowing helicopter landing was caught on video.
It is unclear where exactly the trio was rescued from, but the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, which was the first party to respond to the call for help, is based in Downieville, California, about a two-hour drive north-northeast of San Francisco.
