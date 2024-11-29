Colder storms upcoming in December may bring snow to more of the Northeast

A series of storms will present some opportunities for snow and could result in travel problems in some areas that have not yet had any snow this season.

AccuWeather’s Joe Lundberg looks ahead to the first week of December. Rounds of snowfall are forecast to blanket the Upper Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.

While the lake effect will run wild producing feet of snow in some locations from Michigan to New York into the start of December, a variety of colder storms may spread some flakes and perhaps even some accumulating snow to other places in the Midwest and East for the first time this season in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A persistent southward dip in the jet stream will not only direct waves of cold air from central Canada through the Midwest and into the eastern United States into the first half of December, but it will also help guide some storms toward those regions.

Most of these storms will struggle to grab moisture. However, there will be some exceptions where snow could accumulate outside of the mountains and immediately downwind of the Great Lakes.

Snow to streak from Plains to Appalachians this weekend

One such batch of wintry weather will be a narrow streak of snow that will form over the central Plains Friday night and zip eastward across portions of the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys from Saturday to Saturday night.

In most cases, little to no snow will accumulate in this zone. However, in a narrow stripe that may include St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, there can be a small accumulation, mainly on grassy areas.

Because air temperatures will dip and the ground may remain warm, wet areas, especially elevated surfaces, could become icy for a time. This same sort of condition may occur farther to the east later Saturday in portions of Kentucky and southern parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

"As the feature streaks through the West Virginia mountains, a few to as much as 6 inches of snow could pile up in a few hours from Saturday night to Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"The same feature may struggle to bring an accumulation farther to the east over lower elevations during the daytime in Virginia, where temperatures will be above freezing in most places," Douty added.

On Sunday, the weak storm will run into dry air east of the Appalachians and may struggle to produce cloudy conditions, let alone sprinkles and snowflakes in places such as Washington, D.C.

The entire time this weekend, major travel problems will continue downwind of the Great Lakes due to bands of heavy lake-effect snow that can close roads and strand motorists.

Large Alberta clipper storm to affect Midwest, Northeast next week

There is a potentially larger and somewhat stronger storm from western Canada that AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring for next week.

This Alberta Clipper-style storm will travel from Alberta, Canada, to near Lake Superior from Monday to Tuesday. The clipper will then pivot eastward across the Great Lakes and near the St. Lawrence Valley from Tuesday to Wednesday.

While this track put much of the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and southern New England on the warm side of the storm, the air may still be chilly enough to allow pockets of snow all the way from the Midwest to the Atlantic coast. The amount and precise locations of that snow will depend on the track and intensity of the moisture-starved storm.

A bit of snow or flurries will be in the offing for Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit from later Tuesday to Wednesday. Cold rain showers or perhaps wet snow mixed with rain can occur near the Ohio River.

The same clipper storm will then bring the chance of a little snow, snow showers or mixed rain and snow showers to the zone from New York City to Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., from Wednesday to Thursday. During this time, there will likely be long periods where there is no rain or snow falling due to the extent of dry pockets within the storm.

"It is pretty rare for much snow to accumulate with a storm track of this nature from southern New England to the mid-Atlantic in the coastal Northeast, but areas farther to the north [and west] stand a better chance at picking up some accumulating snow," AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Watching for a coastal storm during 2nd week of December

Looking farther ahead, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the chance of a bigger snowstorm closer to the middle of December.

"There continues to be an indication that a storm will track from the southern Plains or lower Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast in the span from Dec. 9-11," Lundberg said.

There are many possibilities with a storm this far out in terms of track, intensity and the amount of snow it could bring, but such a track typically allows the storm to grab much more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, which can potentially then unload heavier precipitation.

Options for the storm as it nears the coast range from it evolving into a potent nor'easter with significant travel disruptions to a weaker storm that simply races out to sea with minimal travel problems.

