Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest
The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions.
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 4, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
|
Updated May 4, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
The wet season that typically begins to wind down in May in the Pacific Northwest is not doing so this year. One storm traversed the region on Monday, before a welcome break on Tuesday and Wednesday. More precipitation is predicted late in the week, but it is a weekend storm that meteorologists are more concerned about.
"This weekend, as the coldest air from a storm moves through, snow levels may drop as 2,000 feet," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Even though snow levels are not typically so low in May, it is not completely out of the ordinary. In fact, snow can even fall into June at some of the higher mountain peaks.
While snow accumulates in the mountains, cities along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Seattle and Portland, can expect a chilly rain. Afternoon temperatures late in the week and into the weekend are predicted to top out in the mid-50s F in these cities, about 10 degrees Fahrenheit below typical levels for early May.
While Seattle and Portland will not receive any snow, the low snow levels will include mountain passes. Even though snow would have to fall very heavily to accumulate on roads during the day, any snow that falls at night may stick to even paved surfaces.
As the spring progresses, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts begin to trek into the mountains across the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies. Backpacking and camping also become more common this time of year. However, this may not be an ideal weekend for such activities.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The cold air with this storm will be caused by an unusually far southward dip in the jet stream.
"Although rain and snow may not be especially heavy, this system may linger into next week, allowing for an extended period of precipitation," explained Johnson-Levine.
It is possible that rain and mountain snow make it as far south as Northern California. Any precipitation would be beneficial, with the Golden State in the midst of severe to extreme drought according to the United States Drought Monitor. Unfortunately, any chances for precipitation will make it only so far into California.
"In the Southwest, from Southern California to New Mexico, dry air will remain in place as the moisture passes well to the north," said Johnson-Levine.
As has been the case frequently during the last several weeks, winds may also increase and continue to worsen the threat of wildfire spread, according to Johnson-Levine.
No precipitation is expected in the Southwest anytime soon. Even the Northwest may have a stretch of several dry days toward the middle of the month.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest
The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions.
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 4, 2022 8:11 AM EDT | Updated May 4, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
The wet season that typically begins to wind down in May in the Pacific Northwest is not doing so this year. One storm traversed the region on Monday, before a welcome break on Tuesday and Wednesday. More precipitation is predicted late in the week, but it is a weekend storm that meteorologists are more concerned about.
"This weekend, as the coldest air from a storm moves through, snow levels may drop as 2,000 feet," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Even though snow levels are not typically so low in May, it is not completely out of the ordinary. In fact, snow can even fall into June at some of the higher mountain peaks.
While snow accumulates in the mountains, cities along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Seattle and Portland, can expect a chilly rain. Afternoon temperatures late in the week and into the weekend are predicted to top out in the mid-50s F in these cities, about 10 degrees Fahrenheit below typical levels for early May.
While Seattle and Portland will not receive any snow, the low snow levels will include mountain passes. Even though snow would have to fall very heavily to accumulate on roads during the day, any snow that falls at night may stick to even paved surfaces.
As the spring progresses, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts begin to trek into the mountains across the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies. Backpacking and camping also become more common this time of year. However, this may not be an ideal weekend for such activities.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The cold air with this storm will be caused by an unusually far southward dip in the jet stream.
"Although rain and snow may not be especially heavy, this system may linger into next week, allowing for an extended period of precipitation," explained Johnson-Levine.
It is possible that rain and mountain snow make it as far south as Northern California. Any precipitation would be beneficial, with the Golden State in the midst of severe to extreme drought according to the United States Drought Monitor. Unfortunately, any chances for precipitation will make it only so far into California.
"In the Southwest, from Southern California to New Mexico, dry air will remain in place as the moisture passes well to the north," said Johnson-Levine.
As has been the case frequently during the last several weeks, winds may also increase and continue to worsen the threat of wildfire spread, according to Johnson-Levine.
No precipitation is expected in the Southwest anytime soon. Even the Northwest may have a stretch of several dry days toward the middle of the month.
More to see:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo