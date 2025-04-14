Chilly changes coming to western US following record-challenging heat

Big changes are coming to much of the West following the recent buildup of heat from late last week. The downward temperature slide will accelerate and be accompanied by drenching thunderstorms and snow for some.

Copied

Whether if you’re traveling for work or for leisure, Jon Porter shows you how the AccuWeather app can help you monitor weather conditions at your destination and along your route.

Temperatures have been trending downward over much of the western United States after peaking late last week and over the weekend. However, a much bigger downward step is in store later this week and will include accumulating snow for some areas and heavy thunderstorms for others, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"Last week’s 100-degree reading on April 10 tied as the third-earliest date in the calendar year that Phoenix hit 100 degrees," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "The earliest 100-degree reading was on March 26, 1988."

Highs trended downward through the 90s over the weekend at Phoenix. After more days with highs in the 90s into Wednesday, another big drop in temperature is in store, with highs projected to be in the 80s on Thursday but only in the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Similarly, where tens of thousands gathered in the heat for the first weekend of Coachella 2025, near Palm Springs, California, temperatures reached 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday with Sunday only slightly cooler. Those heading to the festival next weekend may encounter gusty showers and thunderstorms on Friday before highs more typical for mid-April are in store (mid-80s) for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine.

Many areas just inland of the Pacific coast in Southern California had one of their warmest stretches for the calendar late last week. "The Burbank and Pasadena, California, areas had their fifth warmest April 9-11 on record, with an average high temperature of 85 degrees," Merrill said. "High temperatures trended into the 70s over the weekend and will further cool this week with highs projected to be near 60 by Friday."

As a big dip in the jet stream develops from Wednesday to Friday, locally drenching and gusty showers and thunderstorms will erupt from portions of Montana and Idaho to California and Nevada.

Because the recent warmth may have warmed up the snow cover on the higher elevations, it may be prone to rapidly melting when combined with downpours from thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday in some locations. This includes the Sierra Nevada, where short-run streams and rivers already swollen from the spring thaw could surge to dangerous and damaging levels.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Any of the thunderstorms that erupt could become briefly severe with damaging wind gusts and hail in a few locations.

Gusty winds will kick up ahead of the temperature drop from the deserts to the southern Plains, where they can cause dust storms and raise the wildfire risk. Later in the week, as the colder air settles in, gusty winds are also in store along the Pacific coast, especially over the mountains, passes and canyons.

The pattern will begin on Wednesday over the northern Rockies then progress southward over much of the West on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Denver set a record-high temperature on Friday with a high of 86. By Thursday night and Friday, it will get cold enough for snow as a storm drops southward over the Rockies. Several inches of snow are forecast to fall over the northern and central Rockies, Tetons and Wasatch Range, and slippery travel over the passes is likely.

As the pattern evolves later this week, low clouds and fog along the Southern California coast from Santa Barbara and Los Angeles to San Diego will become more noticeable, longer lasting and widespread.

"Motorists should be mindful of the reduced visibility that will require extra transit time, in light of recent mornings with relatively clear conditions," Merrill said. "The upcoming showers and thunderstorms forecast for the same area beginning around midweek can also make for extra slick conditions on the roads until oil deposits from recent weeks are washed away."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.