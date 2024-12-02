Canada storm with Arctic blast, lake-effect snow to continue in East

A blast of Arctic air associated with a storm from Canada will set off more lake-effect snow near the Great Lakes as snow squalls diminish.

This time-lapse video from Warrens, Wisconsin, shows how quickly driving conditions on Interstate 94 turned dangerous as soon as heavy snow showers came rolling in the area on Dec. 4.

A storm sweeping across southern Canada has unleashed strong winds, snow squalls and new rounds of lake-effect snow from the Midwest to the Northeast. The aftermath of the storm will continue to bring lake-effect snow, frigid air and gusty winds into the start of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The storm triggered heavy snow squalls from the Upper Midwest to the central Appalachians and even part of the mid-Atlantic and New England regions into Thursday morning. The squalls quickly covered roads and triggered scores of accidents and road closures in the region.

Another heavy, travel-snarling lake-effect event

On Thursday, winds from the northwest caused bands of heavy lake-effect snow to orientate to the southeastern shorelines throughout the Great Lakes from northern Wisconsin and Michigan to northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western and central New York.

Once again, just as during the Thanksgiving weekend, some roads near the Great Lakes may close due to the heavy rate of snow and near-zero visibility, even though the amount of snow may not reach the extreme amounts this time. Blowing and drifting snow with this event may be significantly worse due to plunging temperatures and the snow becoming more dry and powdery in nature.

From Friday to Saturday, winds will shift to more of a westerly direction around the eastern Great Lakes. This will cause the heaviest bands of snow to occur in western and northern New York.

Strong winds will continue to accompany the Canada storm as it passes by to the north.

Powerful gusts, capable of causing tree and holiday decoration damage, as well as sporadic power outages will continue into early Friday.

The strong wind gusts can make for tricky handling for trucks and trailers in crosswind situations, especially over some of the area bridges. Airline delays due to the gusty winds are possible into Friday at many of the major Northeast I-95 hubs.

Arctic air to hit fast and hard, even in the Southeast states

Even though the main thrust of the Arctic air will be directed at the Midwest, it will get cold enough in the Southeast with a penetrating breeze to be of concern for pipes bursting in poorly insulated areas of homes and businesses.

On Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the 20s in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; and Columbia, South Carolina; for example. This is 10-15 degrees below the historical average for early December.

People who have not yet made winter preparations for insulating and vulnerable outdoor garden operations in the interior Southeast and along the mid-Atlantic coast should do so as soon as possible to avoid damage from the quick upcoming cold blast.

The frigid blast, while brief, will add to the hardships to Hurricane Helene victims over the southern Appalachians who are still living without proper shelter.

