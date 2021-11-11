Alberta Clipper to spread snow across Midwest
Some cities, including Chicago and Milwaukee, will get their first flakes of the year as a storm scurries through the north-central U.S.
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 11, 2021 9:59 AM EST
|
Updated Nov. 11, 2021 10:33 AM EST
With enough cold air to change from rain to snow, the massive system will drop multiple inches of snow across southern Canada and the northern Plains, snarling travel in the process.
A strong storm with wind and snow will plague much of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and south-central Canada through the end of the week. After that storm departs, AccuWeather forecasters say that it won't take too long for snow to return.
Many areas in the Dakotas, Minnesota and south-central Canada are likely to receive their first accumulating snow of the season on Thursday or Friday. The following storm system will contain less moisture, but many more locations are expected to have their first snow of the season.
"Cold air will descend from Canada into the North Central states and bring another round of snowfall to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Great Lakes region this weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
The storm system, known as an Alberta Clipper, will move southeastward through North Dakota and into Minnesota on Saturday. To the north of where the clipper tracks, snow will fall, with a mix of rain and snow to the south. Most locations are expected to be above freezing, which will limit accumulation. However, cities such as Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota are likely to be near or below freezing, and 1-3 inches of snow could fall.
By Saturday night, much of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and northern Indiana will receive snow. Chicago and Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, have not yet received a flake of snow this season.
Not only are the first flakes expected with this system, but the snow may be measurable. Measurable snow is defined as more than a trace, at least 0.1 of an inch.
In general, this is right around the normal time of year when the first accumulating snow occurs. Chicago typically receives its first measurable snow on Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Milwaukee and Madison usually have their first occurrence on Nov. 15 and Nov. 11, respectively.
The clipper will eventually move into the Northeast by Sunday. However, there will be a lead system that may bring snow ahead of the incoming clipper. The air in the Northeast will not be as cold as farther to the west, but that will not eliminate the chance of snow.
"Locations across the interior Northeast in higher elevations can expect temperatures to drop to sub-freezing levels overnight this weekend," said Smithmyer.
A developing area of low pressure along a cold front can bring snow or a mix of rain and snow to many higher-elevation locales in the Northeast on Saturday that are generally above 2,000 feet.
As the storm intensifies while moving into New England on Saturday night, a few inches could fall in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and the higher elevations in western Maine. Elsewhere, a few snowflakes can mix in but less than an inch is expected.
The Alberta Clipper will slow down as it moves into the Northeast. Very limited moisture is expected to be left by the time the system reaches the region. However, the air will be colder and the first flakes are possible in many more locations. The chance of snowflakes falling along the coast is very low, forecasters say.
