Yellowstone National Park shut down due to 'extremely hazardous conditions'
By
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 13, 2022 5:52 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 13, 2022 6:33 PM EDT
Tourists will have to wait a few extra days to take in one of the United States' treasured landmarks.
Effective Monday afternoon, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park were temporarily closed due to what the National Park Service is deeming "extremely hazardous conditions," including heavy flooding and rockslides. There will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the park's five entrances through at least Wednesday.
Yellowstone's superintendent, Cam Sholly, provided an update in the early afternoon hours Monday, stating that the "first priority" of park officials was to evacuate the northern section of the park, where there were multiple reported road and bridge failures, as well as mudslides.
High water levels in the Gardner River alongside the North Entrance Road. (NPS photo)
Currently, the community of Gardiner, Montana, is isolated due to the closings, and officials are working with the state of Montana to "provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas." Video captured from Gardiner shows floodwaters taking decks off of a local home:
Heavy rain has been reported throughout the park's territories in Wyoming and Montana. The Yellowstone National Park station of the National Weather Service shows that 1.39 inches of rainfall came down on the area in the past 24 hours, while another report shows a much greater total. Silver Gate, Montana, which resides within Yellowstone boundaries and is about 35 miles northeast of Lake Yellowstone, reported 2.85 inches of rainfall in the area as of 8:17 a.m. MDT Monday.
From the reports, the heaviest rain came between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. MDT Sunday, just hours after Teton County, Wyoming, (which encapsulates southern portions of Yellowstone as well as Grand Teton National Park) issued a special weather statement advising residents to seek shelter.
Large rockslide on North Entrance Road in the Gardner Canyon. (NPS Photo)
Sholly's statement noted that higher flood levels are predicted in areas of the park's southern loop, and that visitors in this sector will be moved out in coordination with in-park business partners.
"We will not know the timing of the park's reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park," Sholly said. "It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event."
The National Park Service also noted that the park is undergoing an "unprecedented" amount of rainfall and flooding, which has cut power in multiple locations. Preliminary assessments of the damage show multiple sections of roads either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, as well as multiple bridges affected. Roads in the southern portion of the park are on the verge of flooding out, further restricting access throughout the area.
High water levels in the Lamar River eroding the Northeast Entrance Road. (NPS Photo)
The park also reports that strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor, and that the park is taking precautions to ensure the facilities do not fail.
Rainfall is expected to continue throughout the park region over the next several days.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.