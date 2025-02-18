Wayward seal found wandering streets of Connecticut city

(Photo credit: New Haven Police Dept.)

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A young gray seal was found wandering the streets of New Haven, Conn., and police said no one knows how the animal ended up in the city.

The New Haven Police Department posted a photo to social media showing the seal crawling along a city street with a patrol vehicle pulled up next to it.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment was contacted and the seal ended up in the care of the Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program.

The aquarium said the seal appears to be only a few weeks old and an assessment found it to be lethargic, dehydrated and underweight.

The seal is now being given a special diet to help it recover so it can be released back into the ocean.