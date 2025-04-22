WATCH: Woman and children narrowly escape manhole explosion in New York

The woman pushing the stroller and a child had just stepped over the manhole when it erupted in chunks of heavy concrete. (Image credit: Poughkeepsie Fire Dept.)

A woman pushing a stroller and walking with a small child narrowly avoided serious injury when a manhole exploded just seconds after they stepped off it over the weekend in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Dramatic surveillance footage shows the moment the cover blows apart, sending large chunks of concrete into the air and across the sidewalk. The explosion narrowly missed the woman, the stroller and the child walking beside her.

The Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to Academy Street between Church and Cannon streets and discovered a second manhole also exploded on the corner of Academy and Church, “very narrowly missing three pedestrians,” officials said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in multiple buildings on the block. Fire crews evacuated residents and remained on scene until the gas was cleared.

The incident was turned over to Central Hudson for further investigation.