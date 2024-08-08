Tsunami warning issued after 7.1 earthquake strikes Japan

A strong 7.1 earthquake occurred off Japan’s southern coast, prompting a tsunami advisory urging residents to avoid the coastline.

Copied

(Credit: Getty images)

A strong 7.1 earthquake occurred off Japan’s southern coast, prompting a tsunami advisory urging residents to avoid the coastline. There have been no immediate reports of significant injuries or damage.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake was centered in the waters off the eastern coast of Kyushu, the southern main island of Japan, at a depth of approximately 18.6 miles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The agency said tsunami waves of up to 1.6 feet (50 centimeters) were reported along Kyushu’s southern coast and the nearby island of Shikoku after the quake struck. The tsunami advisory was lifted from most coastlines except those along the Miyazaki prefecture.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said nine people were slightly injured by falling objects, according to The Associated Press.

Japan’s NHK public television said windows were broken at the Miyazaki airport which temporarily closed its runway for safety checks.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said all nuclear reactors, including three operating on Kyushu and Shikoku are safe.

Earthquakes in areas with nuclear power plants have been a major concern since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Japan is on of the world's is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean.

JMA Seismology Department official Shigeki Aoki warned that strong aftershocks could occur for about a week.