Tropical Storm Molave to bring winds and downpours to the Philippines through the weekend
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 23, 2020 9:53 AM
A Waterspout towered over dazzled tourists near Santorini, Greece, on Oct. 21.
After Saudel swept across the Philippines earlier this week, a second tropical storm was named Molave on Saturday.
As a tropical storm, Saudel brought widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across the northern Philippines on Tuesday, but some areas received as much as 142 mm (nearly 6 inches) in just 24 hours.
On Friday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration named a disturbance across the Philippine Sea Tropical Depression Quinta. Shortly after, the disturbance was named a tropical depression by the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), the official monitoring agency for the West Pacific Ocean. The following day, the depression was upgraded to Tropical Storm Molave by the JMA.
"Conditions are favorable for tropical development across the Philippine Sea," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said, explaining that Molave could further strengthen and potentially reach typhoon status prior to landfall.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Molave is most likely to begin impacting the central and northern Philippines beginning on Sunday morning, but the worst impacts will not arrive until Sunday evening. Northern Samar, southeastern Luzon and Catanduanes are the most likely areas to experience Molave's strongest wind and heaviest rain.
With Molave now strengthened to a tropical storm with the potential to upgrade to a typhoon, these areas can get wind gusts of 80-110 km/h (50-68 mph) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 145 km/h (90 mph).
Rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) can fall along the storm's track across the central and northern Philippines.
By Monday, the worst impacts from Molave are expected to shift to Mindoro, but by this point, Molave is expected to lose some wind intensity.
In addition to the impacts brought from Tropical Storm Saudel less than a week ago, Molave can lead to another round of power outages, down tree branches and cause minor structural damage.
Heavy rain can also renew the threat of flooding and mudslides across the region.
Molave is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the Philippines. The scale was created by the company in 2019 to offer a more comprehensive outlook for tropical cyclone impacts than the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
After crossing the Philippines, Molave is expected to track to the west across the South China Sea, a path followed by Saudel, Linfa, Nangka and other disorganized tropical features in recent weeks. On this path, the storm can threaten additional flooding across Vietnam.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Tropical Storm Molave to bring winds and downpours to the Philippines through the weekend
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 23, 2020 9:53 AM
A Waterspout towered over dazzled tourists near Santorini, Greece, on Oct. 21.
After Saudel swept across the Philippines earlier this week, a second tropical storm was named Molave on Saturday.
As a tropical storm, Saudel brought widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across the northern Philippines on Tuesday, but some areas received as much as 142 mm (nearly 6 inches) in just 24 hours.
On Friday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration named a disturbance across the Philippine Sea Tropical Depression Quinta. Shortly after, the disturbance was named a tropical depression by the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), the official monitoring agency for the West Pacific Ocean. The following day, the depression was upgraded to Tropical Storm Molave by the JMA.
"Conditions are favorable for tropical development across the Philippine Sea," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said, explaining that Molave could further strengthen and potentially reach typhoon status prior to landfall.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Molave is most likely to begin impacting the central and northern Philippines beginning on Sunday morning, but the worst impacts will not arrive until Sunday evening. Northern Samar, southeastern Luzon and Catanduanes are the most likely areas to experience Molave's strongest wind and heaviest rain.
Related:
With Molave now strengthened to a tropical storm with the potential to upgrade to a typhoon, these areas can get wind gusts of 80-110 km/h (50-68 mph) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 145 km/h (90 mph).
Rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) can fall along the storm's track across the central and northern Philippines.
By Monday, the worst impacts from Molave are expected to shift to Mindoro, but by this point, Molave is expected to lose some wind intensity.
In addition to the impacts brought from Tropical Storm Saudel less than a week ago, Molave can lead to another round of power outages, down tree branches and cause minor structural damage.
Heavy rain can also renew the threat of flooding and mudslides across the region.
Molave is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the Philippines. The scale was created by the company in 2019 to offer a more comprehensive outlook for tropical cyclone impacts than the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
After crossing the Philippines, Molave is expected to track to the west across the South China Sea, a path followed by Saudel, Linfa, Nangka and other disorganized tropical features in recent weeks. On this path, the storm can threaten additional flooding across Vietnam.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo