After Saudel swept across the Philippines earlier this week, a second named tropical storm will bring impacts over the weekend.

Family and friends worried they would lose 50-year-old Chris Hirte after a long battle against COVID-19 that left him immobile in both legs and right hand.

How a pattern thousands of miles away in the Pacific will shape US winter weather this year

It will be the first official La Niña winter since the 2017-2018 season in North America, and forecasters say that could spell trouble for fire-ravaged parts of the West -- and part of the season may feel like deja vu in major cities farther east.