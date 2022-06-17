Trio of twisters wreaks havoc in China
The tornadoes, one of which tore through a Chinese megacity, are part of larger wave of severe weather across the country.
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 17, 2022 11:11 AM EDT
Updated Jun. 20, 2022 11:02 AM EDT
A third tornado has struck another Chinese city in the span of a week. This time, an EF1 tornado caused destruction in the city of Foshan in the Guangdong Province of China on June 19.
Three visually stunning tornadoes have struck China over the last week, part of a series of natural disasters in the sprawling country of more than 1.4 billion people.
The latest tornado to be caught on camera in the country touched down on June 19 in the city of Foshan in Guangdong Province. The twister left behind a clear path of destruction as it pushed its way through a busy part of the city.
One video shows the tornado at an extraordinarily close range, with visible rotation and flying debris passing just feet from the cameraperson. Another video shows the storm from a higher angle, with sparks flying in the air as the large tornado damages electrical facilities.
The twister, which left behind EF1 damage according to Newsflare, ripped roofs from small buildings and damaged parked cars. The tornado's winds, which reached up to 110 miles per hour, caused a large vehicle to flip onto its side and felled several trees and power lines, blocking local roads.
Sparks and balls of fire lit up a powerful tornado in the city of Guanhzhou in the Guangdong Province of China on June 16. The tornado lasted approximately three minutes, according to a witness.
A dramatic video filmed in the Chinese megacity of Guangzhou, located in the southeastern province of Guangdong, shows a terrifyingly large twister tearing through buildings in the dark on June 16. As the tornado strikes a downtown train station, several small explosions are seen, with sparks being lifted into the sky by the rapidly rotating storm.
The tornado, illuminated by city lights and the explosions of transformers, is clearly visible from several perspectives in the darkness as it tears through the dense urban center. According to witnesses, the twister was on the ground for about three minutes.
As the tornado rampaged through the city, one man filming a video added his own colorful commentary.
“It has a power cut. The huge tornado is moving along the track of Line 14. Wow, the sparks fly here and there! The Line 14 metro station is struck!” he said, according to a translation by Newsflare.
In the storm's aftermath, Guangzhou residents took to the streets to survey the damage and begin cleaning up. Trees and scaffolding had collapsed into the street, and the tornado and strong winds associated with the storm knocked out power in the area. Amazingly, no storm-related casualties were reported.
A large tornado hit Changzhai Village in Henan Province, China, on June 13. It damaged houses, trees and infrastructure, and it also scattered debris. No one was injured.
On June 13, a large tornado tore through Changzhai Village in the eastern Henan Province. The stunning close-up footage captured the twister tearing apart farmland and tossing several pieces of large debris up into the air.
As the dirt brown twister moved across the field, it brushed up against a large structure with a white tarp on its roof. The tornado left the tarp tattered and damaged, with the fabric joining the collection of debris that was orbiting the storm.
When the twister moved into the village, several houses were damaged by the storm, with parts of their roofs tossed into the street. Trees were ripped out of the ground and left on their side, with the area looking more like a war zone than a quaint village. No injuries were reported from the storm.
The three twisters are the latest outbursts in a recent series of severe weather events in China, according to Reuters. Torrential rainfall has been impacting parts of southern China, and temperatures in northern China are set to eclipse 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Weather conditions in China will tend to be unfavorable this summer," an official at the country's aviation regulator said at a news briefing on Friday.
