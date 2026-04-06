Three killed in Germany when wind fells tree during Easter egg hunt

Copied

Three people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after high winds knocked down a tree in Germany near a wooded area where people were having an Easter egg hunt. (Photo Credit: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

April 5 (UPI) -- Three people died and another was injured in Germany when high winds caused a tree to fall in an area where people were having an Easter egg hunt.

A 16-year-old girl, a 21-year-old woman and the 21-year-old's 10-month-old baby daughter were killed, and another 18-year-old woman was seriously injured, on Sunday during an Easter egg hunt in a wooded area in the northern-German municipality Mittelangeln, The New York Times reported.

The 18-year-old had serious spine injuries after being crushed by the tree and was taken to a hospital by helicopter after the hundred-foot-tall tree was knocked over by strong winds during the egg hunt, The Daily Mail reported.

Several other people also sustained minor injuries, police said, and were cared for by emergency chaplains that were on site.

A high-wind warning had been issued for the area and government officials in the region said they were "deeply shaken."

The egg hunt was being held by the nearby government-funded Sterni-Park residential facility for pregnant women, young parents and children who need help caring for themselves and their children.

"The residents, children, young people and staff now need time and all our support to process this terrible tragedy," the company, which operates facilities in other parts of Germany, as well, said in a statement.