Driver walks away with minor injuries after crashing into river

A Maine motorist walked away with only minor injuries after crashing down an embankment and breaking through the ice of the Sabattus River on Saturday.

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A photo shows the Lisbon Fire Department responding to a report of a motor vehicle that had gone over an embankment and onto the Sabattus River in Maine on March 14, 2016. (Photo Credit: Lisbon Fire Department | Facebook)

A Maine motorist walked away with only minor injuries after crashing down an embankment and breaking through the ice of the Sabattus River on Saturday.

The Lisbon Fire Department said crews responded at around 12:21 p.m. Saturday for a report that a vehicle had gone over an embankment and onto the Sabattus River in the area of 180 Lisbon Street near the Lisbon Flea Market.

Lisbon Emergency Medical Services were first to arrive on scene and confirmed the vehicle had broken through the ice and was partially in the river. The only occupant of the vehicle had self-extricated before first responders arrived.

Fire crews donned ice rescue suits and worked with MidâCoast Towing to remove the vehicle from the river using a heavy rotating wrecker. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called to assess any potential environmental concerns.

The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital with minor injuries "as a precaution."

Reporting by TMX