Injured snowboarder rescued from Oregon mountain

An injured snowboarder in Oregon was rescued from difficult terrain by a Black Hawk helicopter and more than 20 rescue volunteers Monday, officials said.

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A photo shows a Black Hawk helicopter coordinating with search and rescue volunteers to rescue an injured snowboarder in Bend, Oreg. on April 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office | Facebook)

An injured snowboarder in Oregon was rescued from difficult terrain by a Black Hawk helicopter and more than 20 rescue volunteers Monday, officials said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at around 2:40 p.m. Monday reported a 44-year-old woman was injured while snowboarding in the Tam McArthur Rim area at the base of Broken Top Mountain. The woman was on steep terrain at an elevation of approximately 7,350 feet.

Due to the nature of the woman's injuries, which were not specified, a team of Advanced Life Support SAR and Mountain Rescue Unit (MRU) members was taken to the area by Air Link, but they were unable to reach the scene due to weather conditions.

Instead, the team was dropped off at the Lower Three Creeks Snow Park and a good Samaritan helped transport them closer to the scene. The team then skied the rest of the way, approximately two miles uphill, to reach the victim.

Additional Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers responded, including snowmobile operators, skiers, and medical team members.

At around 8:20 p.m., a break in the weather allowed an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a paramedic on board to reach the patient. The snowboarder was stabilized and flown to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for further care.

"This rescue was possible thanks to the work of 22 highly trained SAR volunteers and a DCSO deputy," the sheriff's office said. "They were assisted by the Oregon State SAR Coordinator from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Air Link, the Oregon Army National Guard based at McNary Field in Salem, Oregon, and Three Sisters Backcountry Yurts."

Reporting by TMX