Storms for some, hot as a firecracker for others on the Fourth of July

As is typical for Independence Day, a majority of the nation will be hot. Spotty thunderstorms are also expected, with drenching storms in some locations.

The Fourth of July will be hot, which is no surprise. In much of the United States, temperatures reach the peak historical average in July. While many expected very warm air for July, it may still reach record levels in some locations. AccuWeather meteorologists say this will especially be the case in the in the West, particularly in California.

While California will have record-challenging heat, temperatures are also expected to be above the historical average across much of the southern Plains and Southeast. Even where temperatures fall short of records, highs even just a few degrees above the historical average can be downright dangerous during the hottest time of the year.

"It's going to be downright hot across the Southwest, especially in California and the Desert Southwest where record highs will be challenged," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Farther north and east, the first few days of July will feature a break from the recent heat and humidity in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. By the Independence Day holiday; however, the heat and humidity will surge northward once again.

For example, after beginning July in the lower to middle 80s, the projected high in Philadelphia on July 4 is 92 degrees F. Coupled with the humidity, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees. The combination of the heat and humidity will lead to a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm in not only Philadelphia, but much of the Northeast. That said, some locations in the region will certainly escape with a dry day.

Dry weather is not what some areas of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast need, where rain has been lacking in some locations as of late.

"Developing drought conditions across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast will make it easier for fireworks to spark brushfires, especially with very little rain expected in the days leading up to July 4," cautioned Thompson.

Heat will be ramping up to start July in California and will continue to intensify through the Fourth of July holiday. While the interior of valleys of California will have the most extreme heat, there will be few places across the region to escape.

"A heat dome building across the West will keep things dry and hot for the July 4 in many places, and even normally cooler places along the coast will be on the warm side," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

Thunderstorms

Although heat will be the main story for many regions of the country on Thursday, millions will face the risk for showers and thunderstorms. Summertime heat and humidity provide energy to the atmosphere, and may lead to some of the thunderstorms being strong.

A broad corridor from the northern Plains to the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys into the interior Northeast will be at risk for thunderstorms on the holiday. Strong storms may occur in some of that region, especially in the Midwest and the Ohio Valley. However, the bigger risk will be renewed flooding in the Upper Midwest.

"Drenching rain in the Upper Midwest could raise concerns for flooding and lead to more rises on rivers and streams which are already elevated," warned Bauer.

With late sunsets this time of year, afternoon showers and thunderstorms can often linger into the evening. This may put a damper on some fireworks displays, although only a small swath of the country is currently forecast to have poor conditions.

Looking to keep cool?

As far as cool spots on the Independence Day holiday, the beaches along the Pacific coast will offer some relief from the heat, as will the beaches along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the thousands of lakes and streams across the nation.

Swimmers are strongly urged to avoid wading out too far where waters are chilly, along much of the Pacific coast and New England. Rip currents always pose a risk when swimming in the ocean, even in tame sea conditions. Experts advise only swimming under the watchful eye of lifeguards.

Temperate conditions are in store for the the northern Rockies and the northern tier of the central states. High temperatures in Billings, Montana and International Falls, Minnesota, are projected to be in the 70s on Thursday.