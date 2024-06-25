Couple escapes death after direct lightning strike knocks them off their feet

Two people are lucky to be alive after a lightning bolt struck them while walking with umbrellas during a thunderstorm on June 13.

A couple was walking in a rainstorm across a square in front of a train station in Jinzhou, a city in Liaoning province, China, each carrying an umbrella, when a bright flash of lightning zipped through the air and struck them in an explosion of sparks.

The pair were knocked off their feet and were lying in a heap on the ground. According to the Taihe District Emergency Management Bureau of Jinzhou, the 30-year-old man was there to meet a woman on June 13 when they were struck.

Video of the aftermath shows the stunned man with a bloodied face and shirt being helped by bystanders, who immediately rushed to help and called emergency services, according to Newsflare.

The man, who appeared to suffer the brunt of the strike, was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Incredibly, his companion walked away with minor abrasions.