South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours

A "particularly dangerous situation" started to unfold on Wednesday afternoon in South Florida as a tropical rainstorm unloaded more than a foot of rain, shutting down travel and threatening lives and property.

Copied

Life-threatening flash flooding swamped cities throughout South Florida on June 12 as a tropical rainstorm hammered the area with repeated rounds of torrential rain.

Vehicles were stranded on roads that were transformed into rivers across South Florida on Wednesday, including around Fort Lauderdale and Miami, as a tropical deluge inundated the region.

Widespread flooding from a tropical rainstorm was reported across the area, with some of the worst conditions occurring north of Miami, where a rare flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service. The "particularly dangerous situation" started to unfold ahead of the Wednesday evening commute.

A person waits for help in a stalled vehicle sitting in the flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The region is being adversely impacted as tropical moisture passes through the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As of 4:30 p.m. EDT, more than 17 inches had fallen in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach, according to AccuWeather/Ambient Weather stations. This is nearly double the historical average rainfall for all of June and well above the 11.94 inches that fell in the region from January through May.

Wednesday afternoon's heavy rain in southeast Florida follows flooding reported on the west coast of the state yesterday. The Sarasota-Bradenton airport set a new preliminary record for 1-hour rainfall, racking up 3.93 inches between 7 and 8 p.m. EDT. Over 13 inches of rain was reported at one AccuWeather/Ambient Weather station.

And the heavy rain shows no signs of letting up.

"The surge of tropical moisture is going to continue to traverse across South Florida tonight and tomorrow," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. "The heaviest of the thunderstorms are likely to continue to produce rainfall rates of 3-5 inches per hour."