Second August windstorm to strike UK for first time in 30 years
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 23, 2020 1:23 PM
On the heels of Storm Ellen, another out of season windstorm is expected to target northern Europe this week.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, "This would be the first time in 30 years that two windstorms would hit the United Kingdom during August."
It is more typical for windstorms such as these to affect Europe from mid-Autumn through mid-Spring, rather than during the summer.
The storm is expected to strengthen across the North Atlantic early in the week before moving across Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday night and Tuesday.
This storm is expected to be nearly as intense as Storm Ellen that caused damage across Ireland and the United Kingdom less than a week ago. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 90 mph (145 km/h) can impact southern Ireland and the southwestern United Kingdom later Monday night and into Tuesday.
Outside of the region with strongest winds, wind gusts of 50-70 mph (80-113 km/h) are expected across much of Ireland, Wales and western England.
"Given the time of year and leaves still on trees, there is a greater threat of tree damage and damage to properties as a result of downed trees and branches," Roys explained.
He adds, "Any trees or branches weaken by Storm Ellen will have a higher chance of causing damage."
As a result, there can be some road closures, power cuts and travel delays on Tuesday.
Rainfall from this storm is expected to largely be 1-3 inches (25-75 mm) which will lead to an isolated flooding threat. Due to the already wet conditions this summer and the additional rainfall that is expected, flooding could occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 5 inches (125 mm) is possible across northern Wales or southern Scotland.
After impacting the British Isles, the storm is expected to then target areas from the Netherlands to northern Germany and Denmark on Wednesday. By Thursday, the storm will cause strong wind gusts across Poland.
While these areas are not expected to see the same magnitude of rain and wind as the United Kingdom and Ireland, Roys still expects wind gusts of 50-60 mph (80-97 km/h) that can cause some tree damage and power cuts.
Roys adds that, "There is the potential for a third windstorm to develop and impact the British Isles, Belgium and Netherlands on Thursday." This will be a system to monitor in the coming days.
Related:
