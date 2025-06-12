San Antonio flooding claims 5 lives

Months worth of rain on Wednesday night led to multiple water rescues in San Antonio, where at least four people were killed by floodwaters.

Emergency personnel rescue four special needs students and two adults from a school bus caught in floodwater near San Antonio, Texas on June 12, 2025. The vehicle became trapped as storms swamped parts of Central and South Texas. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Deadly flooding struck Texas on Wednesday night after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just hours, turning roads into rivers that submerged vehicles and made travel impossible.

Five people are dead in connection to the event, the local fire department said. Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in the area on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Around a dozen people were saved via water rescues.

A rain gauge in Mico, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio reported 8.49 inches of rain in 24 hours on Wednesday morning, which is more than double the 3.28 inches that typically falls in the city throughout all of June. Closer to the coast, 20 miles east of Victoria, 9.85 inches was reported Wednesday night. A gauge near Carancahua Bay totaled over 14 inches between Tuesday and Friday.

The Navasota River near Easterly, Texas is forecast to crest at 27.60 feet tonight, which would be the 4th highest all-time crest.

PowerOutage.US reported that 71,000 customers in Texas were without power after the storms as of 9:30 a.m. CDT Thursday. That number had fallen to 17,000 Friday morning.