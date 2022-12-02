'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4

A "rogue wave" is being blamed for an accident on the Viking Polaris cruise ship on its Antarctic cruise going to Ushuaia, Argentina, killing one person and injuring four others.

Copied

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A "rogue wave" is being blamed for an accident on the Viking Polaris cruise ship on its Antarctic cruise going to Ushuaia, Argentina, killing one person and injuring four others.

The incident happened late Tuesday evening when a large wave slammed into the side. Details of the person who died and the four injured, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were not released.

Viking said the cruise ship sustained limited damage during the incident and arrived in port in Ushuaia without additional issues.

A rogue wave on a Viking cruise ship sailing to Argentina killed one person and left four others injured. (Photo by Diego Delso/Wikimedia Commons)

"It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident," Viking said in its statement. "We have notified the guest's family and shared our deepest sympathies. We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead."

The company said the injured were treated by the ship's onboard doctor and medical staff. Viking said the incident remained under investigation.

"Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our guests and crew, and we are working directly with them to arrange return travel," Viking said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.