Police officer steps in when alligator blocks pizza delivery in Florida

"Officer Tolson responded to calls about an 8-foot gator, intercepted a terrified pizza delivery driver, and ensured a hungry customer was fed (and a hungry gator wasn't)," the police department wrote.

A Bradenton police officer helped deliver a pizza to a surprised homeowner after a large alligator was found in her driveway.

March 13 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer ended up delivering a pizza to a resident's back door after the delivery driver arrived to find an 8-foot alligator in the driveway.

The Bradenton Police Department shared body camera footage on social media showing the scene that unfolded when an officer was called about a large alligator in the neighborhood.

The officer located the alligator underneath a resident's car in their driveway and was awaiting a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper when someone else arrived -- a pizza delivery driver.

The officer stopped the driver, alerting her to the alligator between her and the customer's front door.

After a brief discussion, the officer agreed to take the pizza to the customer's back door.

A neighbor called the home's resident, who soon appeared in the front doorway, but the officer alerted her to the gator's presence and told her she could collect her food at the back door.

"How much was it?" the woman asked once the officer arrives in back with the pizza.

"I have no idea; I'm not the pizza man," the officer said.

The woman ended up taking the food and giving the officer some money to pass along to the driver.

"Pizza ... with a side of gator?" the police department wrote. "Officer Tolson responded to calls about an 8-foot gator in a 55+ community, intercepted a terrified pizza delivery driver, and ensured a hungry customer was fed (and a hungry gator wasn't). All in a day's work!"