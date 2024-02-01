Piece of history from 1800s discovered on Canadian beach

A mystery that has been lurking in the depths off the coast of Canada for more than a century emerged, and its discovery has prompted questions that still remain unanswered.

Experts say the remains of a ship that likely sunk in the 1800s were dislodged by the effects of multiple storms, finally washing ashore near the town of Cape Ray in Newfoundland and Labrador.



The shipwreck was found near Cape Ray, Canada, located on the southwestern tip of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Experts believe that the ship was dislodged from its resting place on the bottom of the ocean in 2022 during Tropical Rainstorm Fiona, which was the "most intense storm on record" to slam Atlantic Canada. Currents and coastal erosion since the storm have gradually pushed the shipwreck to the coastline.

The remnants of a shipwreck that were discovered near Cape Ray, Canada, in January. (Corey Purchase NiCor Photos via Storyful)

Based on the construction and shape of the ship, experts believe that it dates back to the 1800s, but the exact name of the vessel and the date it sank are still a mystery.

This is just one of many shipwrecks that have washed up in recent weeks on a coast in North America. In January, another shipwreck was unearthed along the coast of Oregon, the remnants of a boat that dates back to 1929.

