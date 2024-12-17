Oregon city asks locals to stop putting googly eyes on sculptures

Authorities in Bend, Oregon, are asking those responsible for recent googly eyes on installments to stop.

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Bend, Ore., are asking residents to stop attaching googly eyes to the city's sculptures, despite support for the whimsical practice from some locals.

The city's official account said on Instagram that the oversized plastic eyes attached to eight public art installations by unknown pranksters could end up costing Bend a lot of money.

"While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art," the post said. "While we don't condone the wreaths, leis and Santa hats, let's stay away from adhesives, graffiti and all things that can damage the art."

The post garnered dozens of comments from residents, including many from locals who said the googly eyes are a harmless addition to the sculptures.

City spokesperson René Mitchell said the adhesives that keep the eyes in place can damage the coating of the metal.

"Corten steel can lose rust patches from adhesives, needing chemical treatment to rust evenly," Mitchell told OregonLive. "Stainless steel requires strong solvents to remove adhesive residue."

Mitchell said the city already spent more than $1,500 removing googly eyes from sculptures.

"While the addition of the googly eyes may be amusing and make people laugh, they ultimately cause unintended damage," Mitchell said.