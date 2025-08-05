2.7-magnitude earthquake rattles NYC, New Jersey suburbs, felt in multiple towns

An earthquake was felt in parts of the New York City metro area Tuesday, with reports coming from several cities in New Jersey and New York. The quake struck about 20 miles north of Manhattan in Hillsdale, New Jersey.

A 2.7-magnitude quake rattled the Tri-State area around midday Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Hillsdale, New Jersey, about 20 miles north of Manhattan, according to the United States Geological Survey. This is roughly the same area a 3.0-magnitude struck the New Jersey town of Hasbrouck Heights over the past weekend. On July 22, a 2.0 earthquake was measured near Randolph, New Jersey.

Who just heard and felt another earthquake? We are in Rye, NY (New York City metro area) — MyRye.com (@MyRye) August 5, 2025

People in the city of Rye, New York, about 30 miles northeast of Manhattan, immediately reported feeling the earthquake on X. People from Rockland and Irvington, both cities along the Hudson River in New York, reported feeling the temblor.

A flurry of quakes brought 11 quakes between 2.0 and 4.8 magnitude to northern New Jersey in April 2024.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

