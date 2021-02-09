NTSB reveals ‘probable cause’ of fatal Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 9, 2021 1:20 PM EST
FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a briefing Tuesday morning to announce its findings on the probable cause of the helicopter accident last year that claimed the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven others on board.
Over the 12-plus months since the fatal crash on Jan. 26, 2020, the team of safety investigators analyzed every element surrounding the flight conditions and pilot Ara Zobayan. The board said on Tuesday that, among other factors, the pilot's disorientation -- from low visibility largely influenced by the weather conditions in the area -- and decision-making in the final minutes led to the tragic crash.
NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt led the briefing by saying the board studies the roles of "the human, the machine and the environment" in every accident analysis.
In that analysis, the investigation yielded no findings that Zobayan had any preexisting medical conditions, there was no evidence for acute or chronic sleep loss and that Zobayan had successfully completed all company trainings to fly the Sikorsky S-76B, the aircraft he was operating on that fateful Sunday.
Their findings did, however, heavily focus on the impacts of the low visibility in the area on that day. Shortly before the fatal crash, the helicopter climbed into clouds at lower visibility and Zobayan likely would have been unable to see anything but grey clouds ahead. That disorienting phenomenon can lead to what Bill English, investigator-in-charge, called "the leans."
"The helicopter was in a left bank rapid climb, its bank increased and it entered a tighter left turn that diverged away from U.S. 101. The increasing bank would exacerbate the aspects of 'The Leans,'" a board member said. "The resulting descent and acceleration were conducive for the pilot to experience a summative graphic illusion in which he would incorrectly perceive that the helicopter was climbing when it was descending. As the helicopter continued this deep descent, the pilot was either not referencing the instruments or having difficulty interpreting or believing them due to the compelling vestibular illusions and he did not successfully recover the helicopter."
Investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Regarding the weather conditions prior to takeoff, the forecast from that morning indicated a visibility of 3 miles at Orange County Burbank, more than what the Island Express Helicopters had previously established was necessary for takeoff.
Much of the board’s discussion centered on Zobayan’s decision-making process, but the the theoretical possibility of a second pilot being onboard to assist Zobayan was raised.
During the question portion of the briefing, Sumwalt speculated that multiple pilots aboard the aircraft would have been safer for the conditions Zobayan faced on the fateful flight. Zobayan was certified to fly independently, but Sumwalt raised the point that the helicopter model had a two-pilot configuration and that other clients of the company had required two pilots on previous flights.
A screenshot taken from footage shot by a witness on the ground of the helicopter flying in low cloud cover over Glendale, California, in the moments before it crashed in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.
"Looking at a flight that pressed on into the clouds and we don't see any specific factors in this accident that directly relate to a single pilot versus dual pilot workload," English said. "It doesn't take much workload to turn a helicopter around. It takes a good decision and support to do that."
On top of flying solo, the investigators also found that Zobayan was likely distracted in the moments ahead of the steep descent by a number of commands that he had to follow.
After speaking with air traffic controllers about climbing higher, the pilot was asked to indent, meaning he had to move his hand to press a button. On top of his communication with the controller and moving his hand, he was also flying in poor-visibility conditions caused by the cloud layer.
"The resulted interruptions in the pilot instruments [introduced operational distractions], head and hand movements that would make him more vulnerable to misleading vestibular cues that could adversely affect his ability to effectively interpret the instruments and maintain control of the helicopter," a board member said in his analysis.
NTSB Board Member, Jennifer Homendy briefs the media about the helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others, at the Lost Hills substation in Calabasas, Calif., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The board members also discussed how Zobayan’s failure to update a flight risk assessment contributed to what they described as a plan continuation – or his insistence on seeing the flight plan through.
"Although conditions were deteriorating en route, an alternative course of action was not acted upon by the pilot," NTSB board member Dr. Dujan Sevillian said. "The pilot's continuation of the flight despite weather conditions was representative of the plan continuation bias, which strengthens as the pilot gets closer to the destination."
According to the board, had Zobayan checked an updated weather forecast, he would have noticed the cloud ceiling was lower than what was initially forecast. Board members said a confluence of factors contributed to this, including self-induced pressure the pilot put on himself to get the passengers to the intended destination and the pilot’s lack of a backup plan.
This was all despite Zobayan's vast experience as a pilot. Throughout their briefing, the investigators reinforced that Zobayan's amount of flying hours in the aircraft and his success in trainings had rightfully earned Zobayan a well-regarded reputation, as Sumwalt pointed out.
However, he added that the tragedy also underscores how dangerous poor flight conditions can be for any pilot.
“I think this illustrates that even good pilots can end up in bad situations,” Sumwalt said.
