N.J. dog chases goose out onto thin ice, falls through

(Hazlet Township Police Department | Facebook)

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey police officer came to the rescue of a dog that chased a goose out onto a frozen lake and fell through the thin ice.

The Hazlet Township Police Department said the dog, named Taffy, was walking with her owner at Veteran's Park when she took off after a goose, causing her human to lose hold of the canine's leash.

Taffy followed the bird out onto the thin ice covering the lake and ended up plunging through into the frigid water.

Patrolman Doug Centron, who trained with the Maritime Emergency Response Team, donned special rescue gear and was able to venture out onto the lake to lift Taffy out of the water and back onto the ice.

"Taffy was immediately covered in blankets and put in her car to warm up," the department said.