Skier's near-miss with deer caught on camera at resort

A ski patrol member had a close call with a deer on a slope in New Mexico, with the skier expertly avoiding a collision and receiving cheers as they made it to the end of the run.

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A ski patrol member going down a slope at a New Mexico resort had a near-miss with a deer that nearly ran him over -- and the moment was caught on camera.

A viral video posted to Facebook by Cimarron Dugas shows ski patrol member Kyle Bailey going down a Red River Ski Resort slope known as The Face.

"There's a deer! Oh my god," a person can be heard yelling as a deer indeed dashes across the slope and nearly collides with the skier, who is able to narrowly evade disaster.

"I'm certainly grateful that both the deer and I could walk away unscathed," Bailey wrote in a comment under the video.