Massive sinkhole opens up in middle of soccer field

The sinkhole was the result of an underground mine

A sinkhole about 100 feet wide swallowed part of an Illinois soccer field due to a mine collapse on June 26.

A massive sinkhole ripped open in the middle of a soccer field in Alton, Illinois, Wednesday, swallowing bleachers, a light pole, and about 100 feet of the field at Gordon Moore Park.

Surveillance cameras show the moment the earth yawned open and swallowed an area where benched players sit during games.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the collapse. Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes was at the scene to assess the damage, telling local news station 5 On Your Side that the hole is approximately 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep and is likely the result of an underground mine.

“We’re waiting to hear back from the mine and see what the geologists and the engineers have to say about it," Haynes told reporters. "We’ll follow their lead on where to go from here. They can determine what happened, why it happened, how to prevent it, and how we fix what has happened here.”

A spokesperson for the mine, New Frontier Materials, said the area has been secured and will remain off-limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs.

"No one was injured in the incident, which has been reported to officials at the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) in accordance with applicable regulations. Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community."