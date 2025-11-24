Man still missing after being swept to sea at California beach

The incident comes one week after a father and daughter were swept away and killed by a large wave at California's Garrapata State Park.

A sign at Garrapata State Park, California, where a man went missing on Nov. 22, 2025. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

A man is still missing after being swept into the ocean at California's Garrapata State Park, about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco. The incident occurred one week after two others were swept away and killed by a large wave at the same park.

"On Saturday, November 22, just after 3:00 p.m., the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and California State Parks received reports that three individuals—two women and one man—had been swept from the rocks into the ocean," the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook. "The two women were able to self-rescue and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation."

The man was still missing as of Sunday evening.

A helicopter flies over the Pacific Ocean as search and rescue crews head toward the coast. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

Officials from several agencies used helicopters and boats to search the area for the missing man.

"At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter located what appeared to be a body in the water; however, due to dangerous surf conditions, visual contact was lost and the individual could not be relocated," the sheriff's office said.

Officials said they planned to resume the search on Monday.

On Friday, Nov. 14, a father and daughter were killed after being swept out to sea at the same beach along California's coast.

"The public is urged to avoid the Soberanes Point area of Garrapata State Park at this time," the sheriff's office said. "Conditions remain extremely dangerous, and a Beach Hazards Statement is still in effect. Community members are strongly advised to stay off coastal rocks and to avoid entering the ocean under any circumstances."