Half a million space heaters sold on Amazon, TikTok recalled due to fire and burn hazards

The firms have received 113 reports of the recalled heaters overheating, including seven reports of fires and one report of a minor burn injury.

Recalled model H7130 (Photo credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

More than half a million GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Around 512,500 recalled heaters were sold in the U.S., and around 48,600 were sold in Canada.

The recalled space heaters were sold in black and white and have “GoveeLife” or “Govee” printed on the side. Depending on the model, they measure between 9 inches and 26 inches tall.

The recalled space heaters can overheat, and "do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278, posing an overheating and fire risk from wireless control features," CPSC said.

There have been 113 reports of the recalled heaters overheating, including seven reports of fires and one report of a minor burn injury, the commission said.

List of recalled model numbers:

This recall involves GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters with the following model numbers found on the manufacturer’s label on the underside of each unit:



H7130 (including the H7130101 variation)

H7131

H7132

H7133

H7134

H7135

The heaters were sold online at Amazon.com, us.govee.com, the Govee Home App and TikTok Shop from September 2021 through September 2024 for between $30 and $150.

What to do if you have a recalled heater:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled space heaters. To receive a refund, consumers should unplug the heater, cut the power cord, and send an image of the destroyed heater, the manufacturer's label and the SN Code on the unit to GoveeLife or Govee through the link https://recall.goveelife.com/heater-recall.

Consumers who do not have the original order number will receive a refund ranging from $31.80 to $106.63 depending on the model. Those who do have the original order number will receive a full refund. Order numbers can be found in their purchase records on online sales channels, and consumers can contact heatersupport@goveelife.com for assistance finding the order number.

For more information contact heatersupport@goveelife.com.

TMX contributed to this report