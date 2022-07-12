Great Prime Day deals that you can't find on Amazon
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
This year, Prime Day takes place at the peak of summer, which isn't just a coincidence -- the big sale is planned at a convenient time so consumers can make necessary upgrades for the season ahead. There are plenty of items you need to upgrade, from appliances to help you clean your home as your track the dirt from the backyard into the carpet, to summer fashion, and of course, air purifiers and fans.
It's not just Amazon that slashes prices on Prime Day, hundreds of merchants get in on the action and offer great discounts on a range of products. We've gathered some of the best summer deals going this Prime Day that you can't find on Amazon, and put them into a list so you can save time in hunting for a bargain.
To see our round-up on the best mattress deals this Prime Day, click here.
Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner.
$399.99, was $499.99
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan
$569.99, was $689.99
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan
$299.99, was $399.99
CROCS All-Terrain Clog
$38, was $55
TAYLOR STITCH The Apres Short - 6"
$61, was $88
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
$1,122 , was $1,320
Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner
$149.99, was $189.99
Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
$499.99, was $549.99
Haven Organic Cotton Waffle & Terry Bath Towel in Bright White
$13.20, was $22.00
SodaStream Terra Bubly Bundle Special Edition
$79.99, was $99.99
More to consider: