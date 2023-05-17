‘Game-changer’: New 3D scan of Titanic wreck offers haunting, detailed view of liner

The unprecedented view provides a complete image of the world's most famous shipwreck like never before.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Historians hope that a new 3D reconstruction of the Titanic shipwreck made up of more than 700,000 images could uncover more information about what led to its sinking.

The first 3D digital scan of the Titanic shipwreck has been unveiled and offers a never-before-seen detailed view of the ill-fated ocean liner in its entirety.

The unprecedented replica shows a complete image of the world's most famous decaying ship, which lies in two parts at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, around 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The reconstructive scan was carried out last summer by deep-sea mapping specialist Magellan Ltd., which deployed two submersibles to the Titanic’s final resting place about 2.4 miles into the ocean, according to Magellan. Atlantic Productions chronicled the expedition as part of a documentary it’s filming.

Since the wreck was discovered in 1985, the remains of the Titanic have been filmed and photographed many times, but never has the shipwreck been captured as a whole, due to its immense size (the ship was 883 feet long) and the fact that the bow and stern are separated by some 2,600 feet.

The two submersibles spent 200 hours snapping more than 700,000 images from every angle and mapping every inch of the shipwreck before they were all pieced together to produce the replica, according to Magellan and the BBC, which was first to report the news Wednesday.

The 3D scan is so detailed that even the serial number on a propeller is visible.

The vessel once billed as “unsinkable” was on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York when it sank into the Atlantic on April 14, 1912, after hitting an iceberg. More than 1,500 people died that fateful night, out of the 2,224 passengers and crew who were aboard.

Researchers are now hoping that this 3D digital replica of the Titanic can help unravel the mystery behind the sinking of such a massive ship.

"I have been studying Titanic for 20 years, but this is a true game-changer," Titanic expert Parks Stephenson, who has studied the ship over the past several decades, said in a statement about the new images.

"What we are seeing for the first time is an accurate and true depiction of the entire wreck and debris site. I'm seeing details that none of us have ever seen before and this allows me to build upon everything that we have learned to date and see the wreck in a new light," Stephenson said.

In February, rare video footage was released from the 1985 discovery of ghostly shipwreck. The more than hour-long recording was made public for the first time by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, which discovered the location of the doomed ship at the time and sent a three-person team in a submersible vessel to film the wreckage the following summer.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution unveiled rare footage from the Titanic wreckage filmed in 1986. The ship sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.