Video of FedEx driver really delivers some winter comedy
The sun was shining and the task seemed easy enough -- but a doorbell camera captured how a routine delivery turned into quite the struggle.
Published Feb. 14, 2022 3:44 PM EST
Updated Feb. 14, 2022 3:44 PM EST
They all could be contenders on America's Funniest Home Videos. Footage of hilarious yet unfortunate mishaps of people slipping and sliding all over the place on winter's icy and snowy landscape have made their way onto home surveillance cameras and family cellphones everywhere.
Here are just a few of those funny winter moments as well as others capturing the spirit of the season that we have put together. Luckily, no one in the videos was badly injured.
In Lenox, Illinois, a mom is filmed as she struggles, trying to pull her toddler up a snowy hill in her sled. The woman hits some big icy patches and tries hard to get her footing but to no avail.
“Come on babe, quit clowning around,” says her amused husband, who’s capturing the entire episode on his cellphone.
This mother and her toddler child struggled up this icy sledding hill before comedically slipping back downhill in front of an amused father in New Lenox, Illinois, on Feb. 6.
After a minute, the woman manages to steady herself and take a few steps up. Then, just when you think she’s going to finally make it up the hill, she slides all the way back down while still standing.
In another video farther south, this time captured on a home security camera, a FedEx delivery driver met some “resistance” when trying to drop off a package to a home in Maumelle, Arkansas, earlier this month. He no sooner places a big box on the front steps than the package flies off the stoop, sliding all the way down the front lawn -- and him with it.
But not one to give up, the delivery worker picks himself up and scores the second time around. He then heads back to the truck, but this time, he pounds his feet into the ice-covered snow for better traction. He seems to know that such weather dodgeball comes with the territory.
A FedEx delivery driver met some resistance trying to deliver a box in Maumelle, Arkansas, on Feb. 5, when he slipped on an icy sidewalk.
And it's not just humans who have to brave the elements every now and then.
A bunch of adorable spaniels in Monmouthshire, Wales, were captured on video looking like true champions, enduring fierce winds of around 50 to 59 mph earlier this month. You can see their ears and jowls flapping against the wind.
This group of spaniels stood strong battling fierce winds of around 50-59 mph in Monmouthshire, Wales, on Feb. 6. You can see their ears and jowls flapping against the wind.
And, finally, with a bucket and brooms, several firefighters in Bedford, Texas, feeling a little Olympic inspiration amused themselves with an impromptu curling session at the firehouse. In a video, one firefighter is seen pushing a white bucket down an ice-slickened bay in the fire station as two others with brooms in hand work feverishly with rapid-fire sweeping strokes to create that ever-important curling friction.
"Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have Bedford Fire Department Olympics?" the firefighters wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video.
To celebrate the spirit of the Winter Olympics, these firefighters in Bedford, Texas, displayed their curling skills on Feb. 10.
